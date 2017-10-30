Patient Advocate: Your Voice at the Medical Group

When patients need someone who can look out for their best interests, the 673d Medical Group Patient Advocates are there to help.



Their primary job is to ensure patients are getting the proper medical care they need and helping them understand the medical procedures, regulations or laws.



“We are the voice between the patients and the medical group,” said Alfie Tucker, 673d MDG patient advocate. “When a patient has an issue in a particular clinic, they can request to see a patient advocate.”



Tucker has been involved in assisting or gathering information for patient referrals, answering questions about TriCare, and voicing patient concern to leadership in regards to clinic hours, customer service, and areas for improvement.



Currently, there are approximately 70 additional patient advocates ready to assist to ensure patients’ issues are addressed in a timely manner.



Tucker advised patients to never leave a clinic when they feel something could have been done better or said differently. The only way to make things better is to let the patient advocate know, she said.



“The biggest thing is to be aware there is at least one if not two patient advocates in each [clinic],” said Air Force Master Sgt. Laureen May, mental health flight chief and a patient advocate assigned to the 673d Medical Operations Squadron. “A lot of times, patient advocates in sections can help mitigate the situation faster because they are right there. We are here to help patients, so please use us a resource if [patients] feel like their needs are not being met or their voices are not being heard.”



May said as a patient advocate, she can help patients understand the ‘why’ and help bridge the gap between the patients and doctors. Doing so helps patients have a better understanding of the situation.



“We are here to resolve conflict, voice patient concerns, help them out when they feel like they are hitting a roadblock, and provide patient satisfaction without violating our medical standards,” May said.



The goal of a patient advocate is to assist the 673d MDG in improving the patient experience.



“You’ve got to be your own best advocate because nobody is going to love you as you will, and that means trying every avenue such as the patient advocate,” Tucker said. “I am one of those avenues that can help you.



“I am not a miracle worker, but I am here to do every bit of everything I can to make your situation better.”



To see or speak to a patient advocate, patients should request to see one at their respective clinic or call 552-3128.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2017 Date Posted: 10.30.2017 20:04 Story ID: 253497 Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patient Advocate: Your Voice at the Medical Group, by TSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.