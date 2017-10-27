See it to believe it: 2nd MLG sponsors spouse orientation

Photo By Lance Cpl. Abrey Liggins | Spouses of Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group watch as a U.S. Navy...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Abrey Liggins | Spouses of Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group watch as a U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion displays a beach landing during the 2nd MLG spouse orientation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 26, 2017. The event allowed spouses of the Marines and Sailors with 2nd MLG to further understand the capabilities of a combined coalition force and how they operated together in a multinational training environment during Exercise Bold Alligator 17. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Leynard Kyle Plazo) see less | View Image Page

2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted a spouse orientation event to educate the spouses about the unit involvement during Exercise Bold Alligator 17 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 27, 2017.



The event started at the Base Theater with Brig. Gen. David W. Maxwell, the commanding general of 2nd MLG, who spoke in front of not only the spouses but also friends and family about the unit’s history, purpose and their mission in a training or deployed environment.



“We opened up with a brief to give an overview of what the 2nd MLG is, not just the certain units but an actual overview,” said Capt. Joshua Smith, an air officer with the 2nd MLG. “We then transitioned into an on-site exercise where capabilities were being executed giving the spouses an interactive experience as well as a brief about the capabilities unique to the unit.”



The spouses were able to meet with the various units of the 2nd MLG as they went from station to station interacting with the Marines, Sailors and service members from allied nations; witnessing the different capabilities within the 2nd MLG such as air dropping, bridge building, explosive ordnance disposal, medical capabilities, transportation support and water purification.



“The Marines were very excited and proud of what they do, they explained their professions very well to the spouses and there was a lot of feedback back and forth between them,” said Kimberli Cooley, the 2nd MLG family readiness officer. “We had spouses married to different ranks, we had young and old, brothers, sisters and it was a very nice mix.”



The event provided an opportunity for the families to see exactly what their Marines and Sailors do. For many of the attendees, this was their first look at a field training exercise.



“There’s an old saying: ‘Happy wife, happy life,’ so it fits into that,” said Smith. “It’s a team effort when you are married, things get difficult, there are challenges and being able to understand those challenges, understand what your Marines and Sailors do makes that home team stronger and it helps us do much better at our jobs.”