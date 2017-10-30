Wing Continuous Process Improvement program recognized

“Any Time, Any Place” is the Air Force Special Operations Command ethos, to which the 193rd Special Operations Wing lives by.



During a Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone event, August this year, the 193rd SOW demonstrated a steadfast resolve to the AFSOC ethos.



Per the UEI capstone report signed by Col. Bradley Thompson, AFSOC inspector general, “As the National Guard Bureaus’ highest tasked Wing, leadership effectively managed resources to support and execute global operations, and enhance the quality of life for members and their families. The wing’s focus on mission readiness, building partnership capacity and quality of life programs, was commendable.”

When it comes to improving the unit, the 193rd SOW’s Lean Six Sigma/Continuous Process Improvement program was noticed.



Lt. Col Kris Kollar, 193rd SOW inspector general, said when he and others were briefed by MS. Debora Tran, the evaluator reviewing the CPI program, she made mention that the 193rd SOW’s CPI program is the best seen to date in AFSOC.



“Evidence of Lean Six Sigma awareness was widespread, more so than in any other AFSOC Wing”, said Thompson in the Capstone report.



During the Capstone it was inspectors learned that because of CPI, the 193rd Special Operations Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were able to decrease the time for crew chief upgrade training by 85%.



Gaining time back in a culture of do more with less is valuable to accomplish the mission so that the 193rd SOW is always ready “Any Time, Any Place”.



