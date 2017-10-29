NNOA Announces 2018 Symposium Dates, Location

The National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) announced its Professional Development and Training Symposium will be held at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth, Va., Aug. 7-9, 2018.
The two-day event features senior military leaders from our Sea Services, networking events, and one-on-one mentoring with junior military officers.
Additionally, NNOA seeks volunteers to join the symposium planning committee. All volunteers are welcome. Interested volunteers should contact symposium planners at www.nnoa.org/Symposium-volunteer/.
Most recently, NNOA hosted its 2017 symposium at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center on Point Loma Naval Base in San Diego.
Founded in 1972, NNOA’s mission is to actively support the Sea Services in recruiting, retaining, and developing a diverse officer corps that is representative of the best our Nation has to offer.
For more information, visit the NNOA website at www.nnoa.org. Also join the conversation with NNOA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google+.
