NNOA Announces 2018 Symposium Dates, Location

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael E. Langley, deputy commander, 2nd Marine Division, discusses leadership during the 2017 National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) Professional Development and Training Symposium at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center on Point Loma Naval Base in San Diego, July 26. Founded in 1972, NNOA works to enhance Sea Service operational readiness by supporting recruitment, professional development, and retention of a diverse officer corps that reflects the demographics of our Nation.

The National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) announced its Professional Development and Training Symposium will be held at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth, Va., Aug. 7-9, 2018.



The two-day event features senior military leaders from our Sea Services, networking events, and one-on-one mentoring with junior military officers.



Additionally, NNOA seeks volunteers to join the symposium planning committee. All volunteers are welcome. Interested volunteers should contact symposium planners at www.nnoa.org/Symposium-volunteer/.



Most recently, NNOA hosted its 2017 symposium at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center on Point Loma Naval Base in San Diego.



Founded in 1972, NNOA’s mission is to actively support the Sea Services in recruiting, retaining, and developing a diverse officer corps that is representative of the best our Nation has to offer.



For more information, visit the NNOA website at www.nnoa.org. Also join the conversation with NNOA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google+.