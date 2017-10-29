(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NNOA Announces 2018 Symposium Dates, Location

    45th Annual National Naval Officers Association Symposium

    Photo By Cmdr. Patrick Evans | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael E. Langley, deputy commander, 2nd Marine...... read more read more

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2017

    Story by Cmdr. Patrick Evans 

    National Naval Officers Association

    The National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) announced its Professional Development and Training Symposium will be held at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth, Va., Aug. 7-9, 2018.

    The two-day event features senior military leaders from our Sea Services, networking events, and one-on-one mentoring with junior military officers.

    Additionally, NNOA seeks volunteers to join the symposium planning committee. All volunteers are welcome. Interested volunteers should contact symposium planners at www.nnoa.org/Symposium-volunteer/.

    Most recently, NNOA hosted its 2017 symposium at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center on Point Loma Naval Base in San Diego.

    Founded in 1972, NNOA’s mission is to actively support the Sea Services in recruiting, retaining, and developing a diverse officer corps that is representative of the best our Nation has to offer.

    For more information, visit the NNOA website at www.nnoa.org. Also join the conversation with NNOA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google+.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.29.2017 20:07
    Story ID: 253396
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNOA Announces 2018 Symposium Dates, Location, by CDR Patrick Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Symposium
    National Naval Officers Association
    NNOA
    Sea Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT