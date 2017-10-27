Chief Master Sgt. David Johnny Retires After 20 Plus Years of Service

Chief Master Sgt. Johnny ended his career as the Senior Enlisted member of the 150th Medical Group on October 21, 2017. He served as the Supervisory Health Systems Specialist responsible to the Commander for wing level decision support. His charge was to lead, manage, plan, organize and direct Medical Group operations for the Wing and spanned from both Active Duty and National Guard.



Capt. Randall J. Maestas, Comptroller for the 150th Special Operations Wing, stated how Chief Master Sgt. Johnny was a positive influence in his mentorship and was a leader, who made sure his troops were able to learn at every opportunity in their position and professional development.



“He was the type of leader would keep everyone informed and his humble leadership style allowed for everyone involved to help make a decision and voice their opinion in the Financial Management group when needed,” said Maestas. He is a leader who made sure to focus on the little things every day, which at first went unnoticed, but then turned into the larger picture of leadership and appreciation. He left every program of better than when he inherited it, including the people around him.”

Colonel John P. Castillo, Commander, 150 SOW, stated how Chief Johnny made an impact on the entire wing and how he was an excellent leader in every role he was a part of, and how his influenced others to be a better Airmen. He was a voice for the departments he served and made sure his team was heard and their concerns were voiced.



During his time in uniform, he voluntarily augmented the 140th Security Forces Squadron during Operation NOBEL EAGLE. He was also involved with providing financial support for numerous Green and Red Flag Operations, Operation NOBEL EAGLE, Operation JUMP START, Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, and Operation NEW DAWN. He was also involved with Hurricane Katrina and Rita Relief and the Haitian Earthquake Relief.



He was also instrumental and served as the financial point of contact for the 150th Fighter Wing Total Force Integration with 58th Special Operations Wing. He did this while gaining his Community College of the Air Force Associate in Applied Science Financial Management and in Applies Science Weather Technology.



“I am proud to say I was born in Seattle, but I am a New Mexican by choice. Tacos are more than a military organization, it’s a family… we support each other through triumph and through tragedy,” said Johnny.



Chief Master Sgt. Johnny, a son of a soldier, started his military career of 21 years ago in the United States Air Force in May of 1996 for the 377th Air Base Wing, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico. He was a Military Entitlements Technician.

