Contractors remove decades-old buildings on Fort McCoy's cantonment area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractor Alliance Steel Construction Inc. of Superior, Wis., remove debris of an old building Oct. 20, 2017, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor removed 12 buildings as part of a task order coordinated by the Directorate of Public Works. Much of the materials from the demolition, especially the concrete, were recycled for other uses. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Two rows of decades-old buildings are being removed on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area near the old main gate area.



The overall task order for building demolition includes 12 buildings — 2118 -2197 and 2140-2148, said Mark Nelson, construction inspector with the Directorate of Public Works, or DPW.



The task order was awarded as part of an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, or IDIQ, demolition contract, Nelson said.



“(The) order was awarded in August to Alliance Steel Construction Inc. with a value of $316,414,” Nelson said. “The project requires removing the two rows of buildings as well as their foundations.”



DPW Director Liane Haun said Fort McCoy is following a congressionally mandated requirement of a one-for-one demolition for new major military construction with the loss of the older buildings.



All new military construction projects must demolish an equal amount of square footage that is being constructed as part of the project, Haun said. In this case, Equipment Concentration Site-67 and the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility were a part of this row of buildings and are now in new facilities.



Master Planner Brian Harrie with the DPW Master Planning Division said the work is part of a larger effort that will turn the entire area into a transportation marshaling yard supporting installation rail operations.



“Long term, the demolition of all the buildings in this area will free up more space to further develop Fort McCoy’s Transportation Area, with improved staging, marshalling, and railroad capabilities,” Harrie said.



Much of the demolition materials are being recycled on and off post, Nelson said. The concrete, for example, was moved to a concrete recycling staging area on North Post.



Hundreds of tons of concrete recycled at Fort McCoy each year find new purpose as material to create a road base or upgrade tank trails, said DPW Water and Wastewater Branch Supervisor Michael Miller.



Military installations such as Fort McCoy, Miller said, have many types of waste streams. Old concrete is part of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste stream, which also must have a recycle rate of at least 50 percent.



“About 85 to 90 percent of the C&D waste weight is concrete,” Miller said. “So by recycling and reusing that concrete alone, we are surpassing that 50 percent goal.”



DPW General Engineer John Adams added that when a demolition is done, concrete gets hauled up to a holding area on North Post.



“When there is a sufficient accumulation of concrete and materials that need to be crushed and recycled, we cut a task order to have a contractor come in and get it done,” Adams said.



Completion of the current demolition will be fully complete in November, Nelson said.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."