349th and 350th ARS participate in cargo rodeo, enhance skills

The 349th and 350th Air Refueling Squadrons participated in a cargo rodeo at McConnell, Oct. 19.



The competition allowed the two load teams to sharpen their skills in identifying and correcting an error filled cargo load plan.



“This is about one of our themes, which is to have disciplined warriors,” said Col. Robert Hanovich, 22nd Operations Group commander. “It’s about doing things by the book and by the checklist and making sure that we’re safe out there.”



The realistic training helped the Airmen to safely and correctly work on loading cargo with their teammates. Umpires oversaw the competition and watched for deviations or safety concerns. Depending on the situation, points would be deducted for errors.



“The objective of this cargo rodeo was to challenge each team with a multitude of errors within a given cargo load,” said Master Sgt. Kenneth Harwood, 22nd OG standardization and evaluation superintendent. “Each team had to correctly identify mistakes within their given cargo, correct them and then safely load the cargo within a 75-minute time limit.”



The cargo rodeo provided and reminded both squadrons of the skills needed to reduce safety hazards during cargo loading.



“We wanted each of the team members to challenge themselves, learn something new and hone their skills in cargo loading, time management and team building,” said Harwood.



Members of the 22nd OG and the 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron worked together by communicating an idea to build a realistic cargo loading-scenario to test knowledge and build unit cohesion. Harwood said the goal is to hold this event quarterly.



“Competition is good,” said Hanovich. “I believe it was [General] Douglas MacArthur who said, ‘On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields, will bear the fruits of victory.’”

