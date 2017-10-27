‘Show Some Love’ charity fair kicks off Combined Federal Campaign

About 40 charities will be on hand to share their stories with federal employees during the annual Combined Federal Campaign kickoff on Nov. 9.



The “Show Some Love” CFC Kickoff Celebration and Charity Fair for the Team Redstone/Greater Tennessee Valley region will be at the Marshall Space Flight Center’s Activity Center, Building 4316. Digney Road, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include a kickoff ceremony at 1:30 p.m.



“This annual charity fair is a way to increase awareness of the types of charities that federal employees can donate to through the Combined Federal Campaign,” said CFC chairman Steve Fisher.



“The charities participating in the charity fair represent both local and national groups that work every day to make a difference in our communities. This is an opportunity for them to visit with federal employees, as well as share their mission and the services they provide.”



While 40 charities will participate in the kickoff, Fisher said thousands of charities can be reviewed and researched through the CFC website. Employees can access charity information and make a donation at https://greatertennesseevalleycfc.org/ .



“By attending the charity fair and searching through the website, federal employees will be able to see the tremendous opportunity they have to donate to a wide variety of charities,” Fisher said. “Whatever interest a federal employee has, they can find a charity to donate to that represents their interest either locally, nationally or internationally.”



As in years past, several hundred employees are expected to attend the CFC kickoff. Fisher hopes that employees will make an “event” out of it, joining together for lunch at the NASA Food Trucks or another destination before visiting the charity fair.



“We hope employees who come to the charity fair will come in groups and then will take what they learn at the fair back to their workplace and share with coworkers,” Fisher said.



“We hope the message of giving spoken at the CFC charity fair will pass throughout the Redstone Arsenal community and create an increased awareness. It is great when employees share the stories of CFC with their coworkers.”



The Greater Tennessee Valley region includes federal employees working for 60 federal agencies throughout North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Besides federal civilian and contractor employees at Redstone Arsenal, the campaign region also includes employees who work for the Tennessee Valley Authority, U.S. Postal Service and numerous other federal agencies with operations in the region.



After the Nov. 9 kickoff, CFC key workers – federal employees who personally contact colleagues to promote CFC, answer questions and ask co-workers to participate in CFC – will work within their organizations throughout the Greater Tennessee Valley to ensure all employees are made aware of CFC and the advantages of donating to charities through CFC.



“Every year, CFC raises funds that go to local, national and international charities to benefit the causes they serve,” Fisher said.



“But, our focus this year is not so much on increasing the amount of funds we raise, but to increase awareness of CFC within the workforce. We believe that the more awareness there is of CFC, the more employees will participate in this very worthwhile and rewarding donation program.”



CFC’s “Show Some Love” theme embodies the caring and generous nature that federal employees have expressed during 56 years of giving. CFC has raised more than $8 billion for charitable organizations that use those funds for needy causes in local neighborhoods and assistance throughout the nation and around the world.



Fisher, who is the Secretary of the General Staff at the Aviation and Missile Command, has been involved with planning CFC campaigns for about 15 years and is serving as the CFC chairman for the first time this year. About five years ago, the responsibilities for conducting the Greater Tennessee Valley CFC campaign began to be rotated among the different Redstone organization.



“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community,” Fisher said. “Working with CFC is a great way to serve and improve our community.



While there are many ways to donate to charities, Fisher said CFC is one of the best because donations can be designated to specific charities, donations can be split among several different charities and donations can be made either through payroll deductions spread out over a year’s time or by a one-time contribution.



“Federal employees are known for being very generous,” Fisher said. “For that reason, federal employees over the years have built a phenomenal organization through CFC that many charities very much want to be part of.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2017 Date Posted: 10.27.2017 10:42 Story ID: 253255 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Show Some Love’ charity fair kicks off Combined Federal Campaign, by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.