McCoy Ten-Miler coach: ‘It started with a vision and a plan for success’

Courtesy Photo | The Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler team stops for a team photo after completing a practice Oct. 7, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler team earned a second place finish in the Reserve Mixed Category in the 2017 competition. (Courtesy photograph)

BY LT. COL. MARK WOOMMAVOVAH

181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade,

and Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler coach



During the 2017 Army Ten-Miler competition Oct. 8 in Washington, D.C., the Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler team earned a second place finish in the Reserve Mixed Category.



Team Fort McCoy didn’t achieve its success by accident. We, as a team, achieved success through dedication, hard work, and having a common goal.



It started with a vision and a plan for success. We selected our team based on time trials, past performance, and potential future performance. Once the team was selected and established, we had a plan and way to employ our plan based on dedication and hard work.

Rumpel Fitness Center was our training headquarters when we started. We divided our training plan into three phases — the base phase, preparation phase, and peak phase.



The base phase develops endurance, the foundation of any distance-running plan. Phase two, preparation, adds a layer of speed by introducing tempo runs and long repeats. The peak phase is characterized by short, fast workouts that simulate racing.



We tested our training by entering local running events in communities near Fort McCoy, such as Sparta, Tomah, New Lisbon, Oakdale, West Salem, La Crosse, and Madison. These many races ranged from 5ks to half marathons.



Our team met three days a week for our key workouts. On other days, it was easy runs plus some added cross training and aqua running, and strength and elliptical training.



As we understood, the will to win means nothing without the will to prepare. Team Fort McCoy was well prepared to run its best at the 2017 Army Ten-Miler!



One quote that might best represent this team’s dedication is: “Running is the greatest metaphor for life, because you get out of it what you put into it.”



I think I speak for the entire Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler team when I say we run to have fun, we run to win, we run for our teammates, and that we are Team Fort McCoy!



I want to thank everyone who has supported and continues to support this team. Special thanks to the Fort McCoy Garrison command team and Higher Headquarters Company; Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation members Patric McGuane, Sara Wiedenfeld, Jobi Spolum (now with garrison staff) and Christy Stelzner; all of the Rumpel Fitness Center staff including Jeff Utesch and Julie Pressler; and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



(Editor’s note: The 2017 Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler overall team competed in two teams — Team Fort McCoy 1 and Team Fort McCoy 2. Team members were: Team 1 — Maj. Martin Wennblom, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB); Maj. Tony Steinhoff, 88th Regional Support Command (RSC); Maj. Peter Demaras, 86th Training Division (TD); Capt. Billi Bierle, 2nd Battalion, 361st Training Support Battalion (TSB); 1st Lt. Jerel Villanueva, 1st Battalion, 338th TSB; 1st Lt. Mark Jensen, 86th TD; Staff Sgt. Xavier Acevedo, Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA); and Staff Sgt. Beatriz Sanchez, 86th TD. Team 2 — Woommavovah; Maj. Gloria Rosario, Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance; 1st Sgt. Hector Ocasio, Higher Headquarters Company (HHC), Fort McCoy Garrison; Sgt. 1st Class Boyce Harris, 181st MFTB; Sgt. 1st Class Clarence Baugher, RTS-Maintenance; Sgt. 1st Class Lenchow Griffith, NCOA; Sgt. Andre Smith, 181st MFTB; and Sgt. Holli Barnes, 376th Financial Management Support Unit, 88th RSC.)