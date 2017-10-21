US, Japanese locals gather for Halloween Carnival

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni service members and their families gathered with Japanese locals for a Halloween Carnival in Iwakuni City, Japan, Oct. 21, 2017.



The event was an outreach initiative jointly sponsored by the Japanese American Society Iwakuni and Iwakuni City to enhance the U.S.–Japan friendship at a local level.



JAS Iwakuni and Iwakuni City wanted to bring the American-style Halloween Carnival to the community of Iwakuni City so that the Japanese locals could experience this event.



“JAS Iwakuni believes that actively hosting bilateral events off base will eventually draw more community members and base personnel to interact and set a solid foundation for the U.S. – Japan friendship,” said Bobby Shibazaki, JAS president. “The Halloween Carnival sets the precedence for future events that will encourage the local community and businesses to take an active part and subsequently improve the local economy.”



This is the first time that the JAS has collaborated with Iwakuni City to host an event. JAS Iwakuni and the Iwakuni City spent six months working together to execute the joint Halloween Carnival.



Adults and children alike from both communities dressed up in their favorite costumes, trick-or-treated, played games, listened to popular Halloween music, carved pumpkins and more.



“I really enjoy the opportunity to share my childhood traditions with my friends and Japanese locals,” said Julie Pace, an educational chairman with the Japanese American Society.



Pace said her favorite part was getting to see all the children enjoying themselves and playing with others.



“I loved to see all the children smiling; it was the most adorable thing ever,” said Pace. “It was good to watch all of the children running around in their costumes.”



Shibazaki described the event as a success and attributed it to the work and efforts put forth by the Japanese and American volunteers from JAS Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Iwakuni City.



“I want to thank the volunteers because it was them who made the Halloween Carnival a successful, bilateral event,” said Shibazaki.

JAS Iwakuni marked its 60th anniversary in 2017 and continues to be a bridge for the U.S.–Japan friendship in Iwakuni.

