IWTC Corry Station Instructor Graduates 1,000th Student

An instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station achieved a significant career milestone as he graduated the 1,000th student of his current course, Oct. 25.



Mario Vulcano serves as an instructor for the Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course (CWOBC), an entry-level course for all officers, regardless of commission source, who are coming into the cryptologic warfare officer (CWO) community. He has been teaching this course since 2009.



“This course gives me an opportunity to positively impact a lot of junior officers who are entering the information warfare community,” said Vulcano. “I view this course as a gateway to our community, and I’d like to be able to provide them with leadership knowledge as well as the technical aspects of their jobs.”



Though he has officially reached 1,000 students in CWOBC, Vulcano’s teaching career at IWTC Corry Station goes back to 1997, where he served as an enlisted instructor in the Command and Control Tactical Analysis Course. After departing Corry Station for a two-year sea duty tour, he returned to instructor duty until his retirement from the Navy.

Vulcano said that he wants to continue teaching the course and hopes to eventually reach 2,000 students.



“I have class pictures of every class I’ve ever instructed, and it’s overwhelming to see just how far my students have made it,” said Vulcano. “I have former students who are captains and commanders now, and it’s a privilege to be in a position to provide the junior officers coming in with a positive view of the information warfare community.”



Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



