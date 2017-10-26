Combat Center to experience power outages for a brighter tomorrow

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – The Combat Center will undergo planned base-wide power outages for three non-consecutive weekends starting Oct. 28, 2017. The installation’s Public Works Division will work on substation repairs, installation of lightening protection systems and micro-grid expansion from the end of October to mid-November to improve the base’s energy resiliency.



“The improvements being made across the installation are to better prepare the base against power outages and lightning strikes,” said Ensign Alvin Rudolph, facilities engineering and acquisition division construction manager, PWD. “There are a lot of out dated systems and back-ups across the base. With these new improvements, we are putting preventative systems in place to ensure that we keep the base’s power running.”



PWD recognizes the inconvenience these outages will present to Combat Center patrons and has worked diligently to minimize the amount of time these essential updates will take to occur. As a result, the scheduled outages were cut down from 14 to four then ultimately reduced to three.

According to Gary Morrissett, utilities manager, PWD, these improvements will help keep damage made to the systems in the event of things such as lightning strikes to a minimum.



“I have been here for over 30 years and improvements have been made in leaps and bounds,” Morrissett said. “From high winds to equipment failures, there used to be outages almost every week. There have been so many improvements over the last 10-15 years and we plan on making it better.”

The outages are scheduled during the day on the weekend to assist PWD employees with visibility of wires and systems and ensure their safety while working. The schedule for the outages are as follows:

OUTAGE 1: Oct. 28-29, 2017



BASE-WIDE

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 - 5 to 6 a.m. & 6 to 6:30 p.m.



MAINSIDE (between 9th and 15th Street and CMA/RTAMs)

- Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 - 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 - 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

**Dunham Hall will be open normal hours, on generator power



BEQ BARRACKS BLDGs 1461-1467

- Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 - 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



HOUSING (Ocotillo & Fairway Heights, Golf Course, Community Center)

- Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 - 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 - 6 to 6:30 a.m. & 6 to 6:30 p.m. (Ocotillo)

- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 - 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Fairway Heights, Upshur Ave & Ludwig Court of Ocotillo)

** Bagged Ice will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Ocotillo Clubhouse.



CAMPWILSON

- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 - 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



OUTAGE 2: Nov. 4-5, 2017



MAINSIDE

- Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 - 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (between 9th & 15th Street & CMA/RTAMs)

- Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 - 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (between 7th & 15th Street, to include Littleton Mess Hall, and CMA/RTAMs) **Dunham Hall will be open normal hours, on generator power



OUTAGE 3: Nov. 18-19, 2017

- Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 - 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (between 1st and 8th Street)

- Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 - 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (between 1st Street & Condor Gate & along Del Valle to Berkeley)



HOUSING (All Housing between Adobe & Condor Gate, to include RV Park)

-Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 - 0500-1830

While the outages are occurring, PWD will work with various quality of life and mission essential assets aboard the installation to ensure their power stays up. Facilities such as Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, the Commissary, the Marine Corps Exchange, the mess hall and critical facilities at Camp Wilson will remain electrically sound.



“We are going to move as fast as we can with this project,” Rudolph said. “We know that people who live on base like to live comfortably. These outages may seem long now but they will make things better in the long run.”

