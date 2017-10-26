To educate high school students on the dangers and effects of drug use, Marines from Marine Forces Reserve, traveled to local New Orleans high schools to discuss the negative effects of drug use, during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31, 2017.



Since 1985, Red Ribbon Week has taken place every October as part of the National Red Ribbon Campaign to educate youth of the dangers of drug use and to encourage participation in drug prevention activities.



“Education is key here,” said Sgt. David Kelley, the assistant substance abuse control officer for Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve. “A lot of kids don’t know about the dangers of drugs, and education is one of the best prevention tools we can use to prevent people from abusing drugs and alcohol.”



In addition to talking to high school students about the dangers of drug use, Marines also reflected on their life experiences and how drug use negatively affected their family and friends.



“With the Marines coming here and talking about the effects of drug abuse that they’ve seen in their lives, it really gives the students something that they can relate to and validate the things we’ve been teaching in class,” said Marine Corps Capt. Deon Sanders, the senior naval science instructor at McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans.



According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, approximately 570,000 people die each year from drug related deaths in the United States. To support the Red Ribbon Campaign and prevent more drug related deaths in the U.S., Marines from MARFORRES plan on continuing to travel to local high schools every year in participation of Red Ribbon Week.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2017 Date Posted: 10.26.2017 16:57 Story ID: 253165 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORRES takes part in drug awareness during Red Ribbon Week, by LCpl Niles Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.