Recon and British ride Stallion up coast

Photo By Sgt. Jessika Braden | U.S. Marines jump into water during a helocasting exercise as part of Exercise Bold Alligator at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Oct. 23, 2017. Helocasting is an airborne method of inserting troops into a designated area of operation. Bold Alligator, now in its seventh iteration, is a large-scale, multinational amphibious exercise designed to showcase complex shaping operations to improve U.S. and partner nation capabilities. (U.S. Marine Pfc. Heather Atherton)

A CH-53 Super Stallion glided over the Atlantic coast as U.S. and British Marines plunged into storm-like waves during a helocasting exercise as part of Exercise Bold Alligator Oct. 23, 2017.

U.S. Marines with 1st Platoon Force Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and British Marines with British 30 Commando Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron have trained side-by-side in past Bold Alligator iterations, but this iteration in particular provided a unique opportunity for the British Recon Squadron, also known as SRS.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do helocasting while the British Marines were here is because they’re not able to regularly conduct it in the United Kingdom due to the amount of support these events require,” said Capt. Joseph Accountius, a platoon commander with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion.

Through Bold Alligator the nations have an opportunity to exchange logistics, tactics and culture all in one setting.

“It’s a growth experience for everyone,” said Accountius. “This is an opportunity to sort through points of friction and grow as one. You get the opportunity to grow individually, and you also get the opportunity to train.”

Bold Alligator brings U.S. Marines, British Marines, Chileans and Mexican Marines to Camp Lejeune, where they have the opportunity to establish relationships and strengthen bonds.

“You meet some neat people,” Accountius said. “It’s about relationship building. There are relationships now that enable a force to be successful.”

Bold Alligator has allowed service members from a cross many nations to come together and further prepare to work as a combined global response force to any crisis at any time.

“Training is never bad,” Accountius said. “Even if you’re practicing things you’re already good at, this is an opportunity to improve, which is what we’re all about; continual improvement.”