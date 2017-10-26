NC Guardsmen share their careers with ADHS students

North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Soldiers spoke to students about their military careers and experiences at Athens Drive High School (ADHS), here, Oct. 25, 2017.
The visit was part of a week-long military program put on by the school, inviting different branches and components of the military to talk to the students about the career opportunities available in the uniformed services.
Mealonie Carlton, the school’s career development coordinator, began the program to introduce students to the potential career opportunities available to them within the military.
“This week is military appreciation week,” Carlton said. “It stemmed from the question of how can we get the military into the classrooms, based on curriculum based areas and job selections.”
The NCNG had several Soldiers talk to the students based on their curriculum; a Judge Advocate General Corps officer spoke to the Law and Justice class, a public affairs specialist spoke to the Digital Media class, an aviation maintenance mechanic spoke with a Physics class and a member of the 440th Army Band spoke with numerous band classes.
The group of Soldiers also included a medical officer, a welding and machine specialist, and Pfc. Nick Muthama, a carpentry and masonry specialist, who was very familiar with the school.
“I graduated from ADHS on June 10, 2017,” Muthama said. “Being able to come back and talk to the students about an opportunity they can get for themselves is great. I never thought I would be the one to come back and tell them about it.”
Some of Muthama’s friends are still attending high school. They congratulated him for his accomplishments so far in his career.
A couple of his friends mentioned joining the service because he did.
“It’s a good feeling, the role model feeling, but it’s a lot of responsibility,” Muthama said. “I’ve got to do the right thing, I’ve got a lot of people looking up to me already.”
Carlton hoped that having the Soldiers in the school would help start conversations about the military and break down the stereotypes.
“Knowledge is power,” she said. “The more you know the more you can come up with your own conclusions about the military. For the students, the first thing most of them think about the military is combat, but most kids don’t realize that there’s actually other career options.”
For Carlton, this was one more way to connect students with career opportunities, and for the North Carolina National Guard Soldiers involved, it was a chance to share their experiences with a younger generation.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2017 15:46
|Story ID:
|253139
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NC Guardsmen share their careers with ADHS students, by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS
