NC Guardsmen share their careers with ADHS students

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, with the 382nd Public Affairs Detachment, 60th Troop...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, with the 382nd Public Affairs Detachment, 60th Troop Command, talks about his military career with students at Athens Drive High School (ADHS), Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2017. Norton, who graduated from ADHS approximately 20 years ago, shared his experiences during the school’s military appreciation week. The visit was part of a week-long program educating the school’s students about the options available throughout the different branches and components of military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released) see less | View Image Page

North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Soldiers spoke to students about their military careers and experiences at Athens Drive High School (ADHS), here, Oct. 25, 2017.



The visit was part of a week-long military program put on by the school, inviting different branches and components of the military to talk to the students about the career opportunities available in the uniformed services.



Mealonie Carlton, the school’s career development coordinator, began the program to introduce students to the potential career opportunities available to them within the military.



“This week is military appreciation week,” Carlton said. “It stemmed from the question of how can we get the military into the classrooms, based on curriculum based areas and job selections.”



The NCNG had several Soldiers talk to the students based on their curriculum; a Judge Advocate General Corps officer spoke to the Law and Justice class, a public affairs specialist spoke to the Digital Media class, an aviation maintenance mechanic spoke with a Physics class and a member of the 440th Army Band spoke with numerous band classes.



The group of Soldiers also included a medical officer, a welding and machine specialist, and Pfc. Nick Muthama, a carpentry and masonry specialist, who was very familiar with the school.



“I graduated from ADHS on June 10, 2017,” Muthama said. “Being able to come back and talk to the students about an opportunity they can get for themselves is great. I never thought I would be the one to come back and tell them about it.”



Some of Muthama’s friends are still attending high school. They congratulated him for his accomplishments so far in his career.



A couple of his friends mentioned joining the service because he did.



“It’s a good feeling, the role model feeling, but it’s a lot of responsibility,” Muthama said. “I’ve got to do the right thing, I’ve got a lot of people looking up to me already.”



Carlton hoped that having the Soldiers in the school would help start conversations about the military and break down the stereotypes.



“Knowledge is power,” she said. “The more you know the more you can come up with your own conclusions about the military. For the students, the first thing most of them think about the military is combat, but most kids don’t realize that there’s actually other career options.”



For Carlton, this was one more way to connect students with career opportunities, and for the North Carolina National Guard Soldiers involved, it was a chance to share their experiences with a younger generation.