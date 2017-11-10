AMC renames planning center after first USTRANSCOM commander

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — Scott Air Force Base’s Global Reach Planning Center was renamed the Gen. Duane H. Cassidy Conference Center during a dedication ceremony here Oct. 6.



Members from Air Mobility Command and United States Transportation Command gathered together to honor the impact made by Cassidy, USTRANSCOM’s first commander.



“General Cassidy believed the greatness of our country is underpinned by its enormous mobility capacity and poured his life’s work into making it great,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander. “This building is dedicated in remembrance of the difference he made. This center is a place where future generations can come together to push the boundaries of military logistics and their own personal growth.”



Cassidy assumed command of Military Airlift Command in September 1985 and of U.S. Transportation Command upon its activation Oct. 1, 1987. As the first dual-hatted commander of USTRANSCOM and Military Airlift Command, Cassidy’s leadership was instrumental in creating policies that helped shaped both commands.



Marine Lt. Gen. John J. Broadmeadow, USTRANSCOM deputy commander, described Cassidy as a seasoned warrior and visionary leader who saw the need for a unified combatant command to move U.S. assets globally by air, sea and land.



“[Cassidy] made a command born out of need a reality,” Broadmeadow said. “He knew USTRANSCOM was a joint mission before joint became the everyday term it is today.”



Broadmeadow said Cassidy’s visionary leadership wasn’t limited to accomplishing the mission.



“General Cassidy put those who served our nation first and foremost,” he said. “To him, visionary leadership and taking care of individuals in your charge went hand-in-hand.”



Everhart added the evolution and strength of AMC and USTRANSCOM is a tribute to Cassidy’s legacy.



“The size and strength of these two organizations are a testament of the strong foundation he built 30 years ago,” Everhart said. “When asked what he wanted to be remembered for, General Cassidy once said ‘I just want to look back and feel proud that I made a difference.’”



For members of the Cassidy family, having the conference center dedicated to General Cassidy’s memory is symbolic of the way the general enabled and empowered people to succeed.



“He was a people-person,” said Susan Cassidy, his daughter. “He demanded excellence, but he believed in the excellence of everyone. He believed in the gifts and talents everyone brought to the table.”



“His legacy is taking care of people,” said General Cassidy’s son, retired Air Force Col. Mike Cassidy. “He believed in the mission of both commands, how important they were, and still are, for our nation.”

