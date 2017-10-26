TSC San Diego Observes Hispanic Heritage Month

By Lt. j.g. Ronald E. Ceballos, Training Support Center San Diego Public Affairs



Training Support Center (TSC) San Diego celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month throughout the month of October.



Following this year's theme, "Shaping the Bright Future of America," TSC San Diego honored Hispanics who have a profound and positive influence on our country through a daily all-hands email campaign and a capstone observance ceremony in the TSC auditorium.



Retired Army Maj. Juan Carlos Castro, TSC San Diego’s N1 director, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. He discussed how recognizing his heritage became important to him, specifically during his military career.



“I never thought about what my heritage was until I joined the armed forces,” said Castro. “Going up through the ranks I met people from different walks of life with different values. It was important for me to learn and respect their values while embracing and sharing the values of my heritage.”



Each year, Americans observe Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.



“Why is it we recognize the impact that someone like Cesar Chavez had,” said Castro. “We use it as a plus. We use it to better our organization, on and off duty. We learn to enjoy the culture around us and make ourselves better.”



Operations Specialist 1st Class Candice Akpa shared her thoughts on why it is important for all Sailors to recognize the contributions made by the Hispanic community.



“The Hispanic community has made a major impact on the Navy in San Diego,” said Akpa. “They form a huge part of the local workforce here, who can be seen working on our ships and supporting our Sailors. We owe it to ourselves to embrace their rich culture and recognize their unique contributions.”



For information about TSC San Diego visit http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/tscsd/ or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Training-Support-Center-San-Diego-129026990490159/.



For more information about Naval Education and Training Command, visit http://www.netc.navy.mil/ and http://www.navy.mil/local/cnet/ .

