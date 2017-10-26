Naval Hospital Jacksonville Supports Blue Angels Air Show

Naval Hospital Jacksonville (its hospital and Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville) plays a vital support role in the NAS Jacksonville Air Show, with medical and emergency management services.



The Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team is a highlight of the show, which takes place Nov. 4 and 5, with a practice show Nov. 3 for local schools.



Air shows require intricate coordination among multiple agencies. Preparation for this year’s show began soon after last year’s Sea and Sky Air Show at Jacksonville Beach.



As the National Disaster Medical System federal coordinator for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, NH Jacksonville coordinates the efforts of about 16 civilian medical facilities to respond to many types of emergencies.



“We plan and drill on a regular basis,” said Dana Shropshire, NH Jacksonville emergency management officer. “Seamless coordination between local military and civilian resources is key to timely response and medical care.”



NH Jacksonville will operate an on-site flight line medical aid station during the Air Show. About 135 NH Jacksonville staff (physicians, nurses, hospital corpsmen, and emergency management specialists) will participate over the course of three days. These personnel can respond to numerous types of medical situations, from minor trips and falls to emergencies.



Many minor injuries can be treated on-site. Clinical staff will triage and assess, and either treat on-site or transport to a medical facility if needed.



NH Jacksonville and NAS Jacksonville partner to coordinate emergency management operations for the Air Show, including NAS Jacksonville’s security and federal fire departments, civilian counterparts, and additional state and federal security assets. Coordination supports the availability of resources, such as emergency medical evacuation.



NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2017 Date Posted: 10.26.2017 Story ID: 253091 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Naval Hospital Jacksonville Supports Blue Angels Air Show, by Yan Kennon