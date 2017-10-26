Power Day: 59th Ordnance Brigade recognizes achievement

Photo By Patrick Buffett | Sgt. 1st Class Casey Stovall and student-Soldiers from Delta Company, 16th Ordnance...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Buffett | Sgt. 1st Class Casey Stovall and student-Soldiers from Delta Company, 16th Ordnance Battalion, express their unit pride during the opening ceremony of a commander's cup competition here Oct. 20. Throughout that morning, troops competed in a variety of sports and Soldier-skill challenges with hopes of winning the cup and securing bragging rights for their company. Battalion leaders who organized the annual contest applauded the friendly spirit of competition and cited benefits beyond giving the ordnance students a break from the rigors of classroom training. They said it builds teamwork within the battalion, camaraderie amongst Soldier competitors and pride in the winning spirit of the Ordnance Corps. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (Oct. 26, 2017) -- Recognition of deeds well done in support of the 59th Ordnance Brigade highlighted the first Power Day awards and honors ceremony at Whittington Field Friday.



Col. Sean Davis, 59th Ord. Bde. commander, hosted the ceremony that heralded the accomplishments of more than 100 military and civilian personnel in the conduct of their missions in support of the unit.



“This is huge,” said Davis amid the chatter, loudly voiced unit mottos and cadences from hundreds of students who occupied the parade field for the event. “Anytime you get the entire organization together – minus our folks down in (Fort) Gordon (Ga.), Florida and (Fort) Sill (Okla.) – ... it’s a tremendous event in the lives of those honored.”



The honorees included units who earned high marks in battalion and brigade competitive events; individuals who made an impact on family readiness programs; Soldiers who were instrumental in the success of training events such as the first Ordnance Crucible; and those impacting the brigade’s core instructional and training missions.



“We’ve done smaller-scale awards ceremonies, but this is the first time we’ve done it at the brigade level,” said Davis. “We wanted to make it a combination of awards and information in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness and Hispanic Heritage months.”



Indeed, Tameika McCoy, Army Community Service domestic violence victim advocate, addressed the crowd, encouraging audience members to practice vigilance in regard to spousal and child abuse, and the 16th Ordnance Battalion’s Command Sgt. Maj. Patricio Cardona Vega provided a historical overview of Hispanic contributions in defense of the nation.



In addition to the guest speakers and the presentation of awards, a number of support organization representatives manned tables on the parade field, offering brochures and information on the USO, American Red Cross and family readiness, among others.



Chapter 5, Rolling Thunder Inc., of Richmond also was on hand to promote its advocacy mission of accounting for those missing in war.

The bulk of the awards were presented to a long list of individuals who put their might behind the support-intensive Ordnance Crucible event that took place this summer at Fort Pickett and A.P. Hill.



Comprised of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Combat Repair Team, and Ammunition Handling and Transfer Point team of the year competitions, the crucible was designed to test Soldiers’ readiness technically and tactically.



CSM Gabriel Harvey, the 59th Ord. Bde.’s top enlisted Soldier who addressed the crowd at the event’s conclusion, thanked Soldiers and gave special mention to cadre, noting the leadership reaps immeasurable satisfaction in recognizing their accomplishments.



“Our reward is seeing you all do great things and getting awarded for it,” he said, ending the sentence with a “hooah.”



The 59th Ord. Bde. is the training component for the Ordnance School. It has elements located at several installations in other states, supporting the training of 26,000 students yearly in 27 military occupational specialties.