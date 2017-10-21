JBLE Airmen take lead in regional competition

Two Airmen from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, took first place in the Alpha Warrior Northeast Regional Competition, which was hosted at the Community Commons, Oct., 21, 2017.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trevor Puerile, 633rd Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, and 2nd Lt. Nicole Mitchell, 83rd Network Operations Squadron directory services officer in charge, competed against 30 U.S. Air Force Airmen from other bases in the region.

The Airmen competed on the Battle Rig, a metal structure that consists of obstacles, which tested their upper body, core and grip strength.

“I think this was a great opportunity to get out and have fun, but also compete,” said Mitchell. “This course pushes you to challenge your physical fitness in a way you wouldn’t think is possible.”

Puerile and Mitchell will move on to compete in the finals in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 11, 2017, where they will contend 48 Airmen from 14 other regions in the hopes of becoming the U.S. Air Force Alpha Warrior.

“I’m just excited, I don’t think there is a better way of saying how I feel,” exclaimed Puerile. “I’m ready to go to San Antonio.”

All 50 candidates will be flown down to San Antonio to compete for the top male and female spots on a course that is larger and more difficult than the regional course.

“It’s awesome to have both of the regional champions be from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to represent us down in San Antonio,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Anthony Garcia, 633rd Force Support Squadron fitness and sports section chief. “There will be some good competition, but I’m sure they’ll do great.”

