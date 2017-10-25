15th Medical Group Physician takes national level award

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii— The 15th Medical Group’s Chief of Medical Staff, Lt. Col. Katie Crowder, was named the 2017 Association of Military Surgeons of Uniformed Services Physician of the Year.



“Crowder is a role model to many, and is certainly an example of the amazing contribution that women are making in medicine and in particular within military medicine,” said Col. Kara Gormont, 15th Medical Group commander.



The Association of Military Surgeons of Uniformed Services is one of the most prestigious military medical associations in the U.S. It is dedicated to support the goal of improving health care for all those who go in harm’s way, have been in harm’s way, as well as their families.



In her current role, Crowder is a family health care provider and the lead clinical subject matter expert for the Air Force on Oahu. She also serves as a member of the Joint Executive Steering Committee in the Hawaii Enhanced Multi-Service Market, which reviews and recommends all market-wide Army, Navy and Air Force medical initiatives.



“Everything I’ve done is to improve the patient experience,” said Crowder. “I have an overwhelming desire to fix things, improve programs and processes, and make our patients and providers as happy as they can be.”



Over the past year, Crowder, has been instrumental in executing and evolving a number of programs that include Partners in Care, expanding care to pregnant women, and unit-based enrollment:



• Partners in Care consists of a one hour class promoting self-care that is open to all non-flyer active duty service members and dependents. The program enables patients to receive up to four free over-the-counter medications weekly per family.



• The expanding care to pregnant women initiative allows the 15th Medical Group to offer treatment at the clinic to pregnant women for non-emergency and non-obstetrician medical concerns. Prior to its implementation, pregnant women could only seek treatment through Tripler Army Medical Center.



• Unit-based enrollment is an enhancement of the Primary Care Medical Home model that aligned active duty service members and their families with specific primary care managers based on their unit assignment. By assigning units under a singular primary care managers, the primary care managers have been able to identify afflictions that are common throughout individual career fields.

