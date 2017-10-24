(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seeking Innovators to Defend Against Chemical and Biological Weapons

    Chemical and Biological Defense Science &amp; Technology Conference

    Courtesy Photo | The Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Collaboration between government, academia and industry is key to defending our warfighters and nation from the evolving threat of weapons of mass destruction. Share innovative ideas with more than 1,500 of the most influential scientists, program managers and leaders in the defense community at the 2017 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology (CBD S&T) Conference Nov. 28-30, 2017, in Long Beach, Calif.

    The event will feature the latest developments in basic and applied scientific research within the chemical and biological defense arena including:
    • Novel Threat and Disruptive Chemical and Biological Discovery
    • Dynamic Functional Materials
    • Applied Mathematics and Innovative Computational Tools
    • Flexible Design, Synthesis and Manufacturing
    • Systems Biology and Engineering
    • Disease Surveillance, Characterization and Point of Need Diagnostics
    • Adaptive Medical Therapeutics and Technologies
    • Rapid Response and Recovery Science and Technology
    • Threat Activity Sensing and Reporting

    Theoretical physicist, S. James Gates, Jr., Ph.D., specializing in supersymmetry, supergravity and superstring theory, and Ford Foundation Professor of Physics at Brown University, will deliver the keynote address. In addition, special sessions will offer a CBD S&T portfolio overview and a ‘how-to’ conduct business with DTRA presentation, a warfighter panel and a minority-serving institution panel.

    Registration is now open. Visit www.cbdstconference.com for registration information.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2017
    Date Posted: 10.25.2017 13:29
