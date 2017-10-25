Schriever Airmen ready for annual exercise

Schriever ensures it does its part when deploying Airmen to train and fight.



More than 35 Schriever members are tasked to take part in an annual exercise kicking off Oct. 30.



The exercise is designed to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operational readiness across all mission areas.



“It’s important we practice for real-world situations,” said Ed Smith, 50th Logistics Readiness Flight installation deployment officer. “Schriever is involved mostly with the space portion of the exercise.”



Airmen with the 2nd and 4th Space Operation Squadrons, 50th Operations Support Squadron and 50th Space Communications Squadron deployed to Vandenberg Air Force Base as well as two other locations.



Members from the 50th Comptroller Squadron, 50th Space Wing Legal Office, 50th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Section, 50th SW Chaplain Office and others manned a deployment line in Building 780 Oct. 19. In all, the group processed three chalks to deploy.



“We started off ahead of schedule and stayed there all day,” Smith said. “Everyone did a good job. We had some new folks on the line and there were some difficulties at the start, but it was ironed out and went very well overall.”



Members with 50th SW Inspector General’s office observed the deployment line as part of the wing’s commander inspection program.



“The deployment line was very organized,” said Tech. Sgt. Martin Howard, 50th SW IG section chief wing exercise. “This is one of the smoother ones I have seen so far. There weren’t any major problems that day. Deployment lines are very important to ensure we are combat effective.”



Smith said even though the exercise scenarios are set to start next week, the tasking required much preparation to ensure mission success.



“There is a learning curve every time we do this, which is why it is important we practice for real-world situations,” Smith said. “Our goal is to get this right especially for when it is critical and it counts.”



The next annual exercise of this kind is scheduled for Oct. 2018.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2017 Date Posted: 10.25.2017 12:55 Story ID: 252953 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schriever Airmen ready for annual exercise, by SrA Arielle Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.