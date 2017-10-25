‘Night at the Transportation Museum’ spooks, excites community members

Pirates, superheroes and princesses swarmed the U.S. Army Transportation Museum on Fort Eustis during its 8th annual Night at the Transportation Museum event, Oct. 23, 2017.



Weaving through the eerie halls of the museum, children 12 and under, along with their parents, collected Halloween treats while venturing through Army transportation history.



“The museum exhibits come to life and the community, both inside and outside the gate, love it,” said Claire Samuelson, Transportation Museum director. “It’s a community favorite and people have been coming every year since we started this.”



Community members were transported back in time by more than 10 different transportation-themed galleries, to periods ranging from World War I to present day, all brought to life by actors.



Throughout the adventure, volunteers in historical military uniforms could be seen passing out candy, reenacting events or assisting in arts and crafts.



“Volunteers and our nonprofit foundation really keep this going,” said Samuelson. “The two entities donate decorations and candy, but mostly their time.”



The family of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bruce Masteller, Charlie Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Avn. Brigade aircraft powertrain instructor writer, said they enjoyed the spooky, yet educational, trick-or-treating event, which was validated by their animated expressions.



“Each year the event gets better and better,” said Masteller. “My kids thoroughly enjoy the tour and the candy definitely kept their interest.”



As the museum fell silent and the ghostly characters became still, the pirates, superheroes and princesses left the museum not just with bags of candy, but a newfound knowledge of Army history.



For more information about the Night at the Transportation Museum event, contact the museum at 878-1548 or 878-1115.

