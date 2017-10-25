MSgt Lucas Shay: The Airman behind “The shirt”

In the Air Force, the first sergeant is a special duty. The first sergeant reports directly to the squadron commander on matters of morale, welfare and conduct, and they are the chief advisor to the commander about their Airmen.

“I knew the job was going to be difficult, but I wanted the opportunity to serve and help people,” Shay said.

The position is filled by senior noncommissioned officers. Some solely handle the responsibilities as a first shirt, while others, like Shay, carry the role of first sergeant along with their primary job duties.

Shay is one of the first faces Airmen see when they arrive at RAF Mildenhall. As a part of inprocessing to a new base, one of the first requirements is to see the unit’s first sergeant, or “first shirt” as they are also known. After sitting down with new Airmen, Shay quickly puts them at ease to find out more about them and how they are settling in. What makes him a valuable first sergeant is that he remembers them, their information, and makes a point of checking on them and to let them know he is there for them and their families.

Shay’s predecessor, Master Sgt. Charles Hawley, was a major influence on how Shay cares for his Airmen, and has been a guiding light throughout his position as first shirt.

“I advised him to be visible for the unit,” Hawley said, now 23rd Wing Command Post senior emergency action controller at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. “Don't just be the first sergeant everybody knows through email. Make sure to go and visit the work centers, that way when issues come up, the Airmen know they can come to you for help.”

Shay agreed with the advice of his mentor.

“That’s what the first shirts are here for, to make sure their people are taken care of, so the people can take care of the mission,” Shay said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do for the last nine months. Airmen have come up to me during my visits and pulled me aside to talk about problems they are having, whether personal or simple administrative issues. As their first shirt, I have to make sure I stop and take care of whatever problem comes up.”

Emergency leave is one example of how first sergeants help their Airmen. If an Airman’s immediate family member has an emergency situation back at home, the Airman may need to get home quickly to take care of their family. The first sergeant steps in to help make the process easier.

“You have the ability to get them back home as quick as possible, to be able to help them grieve and take care of home,” Shay said. “You can’t fix everything, but you can give them the resources to help.”

As superintendent of the safety office, Shay oversees his troops and take care of any and all safety issues happening across the entire base.

“The biggest challenge is learning how to balance the two jobs,” Shay said. “When the phone rings, a lot of times I don’t know what’s on the other end. Is it a safety problem or a shirt problem? I have to wear a different ‘hat’ depending on who’s on the other end of the phone and what their needs are.”

Shay has been able to juggle his many responsibilities with the help of Jennifer, his wife of nine years, and his strong support system.

His love of music has also played a major part in his resilient character. He has played the drums since he was in high school, which has been a key stress reliever throughout his life.

“When doing two jobs, it becomes really easy to get wrapped up in work,” Shay said. “Finding the balance to make time for my family – that’s also been a huge adjustment period. I have to balance two different roles at work, plus balance my family life and factor in time to spend time with them and the things l love to do such as, playing the drums for the praise team at the RAF Mildenhall chapel.”

From granting emergency leave for an Airman in need, to playing the drums in the chapel; the first sergeant has tried to take every opportunity from the Air Force to make it a better place to work, not only for himself, but for the people around him. Very few know of all the hours and energy he has given to making sure his Airmen have everything they need, or the time taken away from his young sons to make sure the chapel has a full praise team.

“Being able to help has been way more rewarding than I ever thought it would, and that’s why I took the position,” Shay said.

