Battle-drill, institutional training part of busy fall schedule at Fort McCoy

An instructor and a student with the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance Tracked-Vehicle Recovery Course drive an M88A1 Medium-Tracked Recovery Vehicle on a driving course on North Post as part of course training Oct. 20, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course, which began in early October 2017, is a new course at RTS-Maintenance that focuses specifically on the recovery of tracked Army vehicles. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces.

Training activity at Fort McCoy in late October and into November includes a healthy dose of battle-drill training as well as institutional training.



Throughout October, battle-drill and weekend training has included numerous National Guard and Army Reserve units completing Army Warrior Tasks and weapons training.



“It’s a new fiscal year and a great opportunity for these units to get some of their weapons training and other training done,” said Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Training Coordination Branch Chief Craig Meeusen. “This also is a good time of year for many units to have good access to the ranges they need for their training.”



Between October and November, the number of Army National Guard and Reserve Soldiers completing training is in the thousands and include field artillery, engineer, infantry, and military police units, Meeusen said.

For many tenant training organizations at Fort McCoy, the new fiscal year also means the start of a new school year.



At the Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy, new sessions of the Battle Staff NCO Course and Basic Leader Course started and continue into November. At Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance, several courses started in early October and others take place in November, including courses supporting the 91B and 91J military occupational specialties (MOS).



“October is still a great time of year to begin courses because you still have pretty good weather where we can go out and complete that outdoor training,” said CW4 James Clark with RTS-Maintenance.

Col. Clifford D. Gehrke, site director for RTS-Medical, said they are planning some special training in November.



“(RTS-Medical) is conducting a new pilot course Nov. 16-17,” Gehrke said. “This course was designed by our staff to provide instruction to newly assigned combat support hospital and field hospital commanders.”

At the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment (13th,100th), an Advanced Leader Course (ALC) and Senior Leader Course (SLC) are taking place from October to November for Soldiers in the 89B military occupational specialty as well as a course for the 89A MOS.



“We’ll be active with these courses well into November, then we’ll take a break in December, and then have more courses starting up in early January,” said Sgt. 1st Class Doug Dobitz, course manager for the 13th, 100th.



Fiscal year 2018 starts the second year with the 13th, 100th’s expanded curriculum with the ALC and SLC sessions.

“The training went well last year and we look for continued success,” Dobitz said.



Training sessions also will continue at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy, Wisconsin Military Academy, and the Wisconsin Challenge Academy.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army’s premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army's operational demand requirements. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”