New MTANG chiefs inducted

GREAT FALLS, Mont.—Montana National Guard senior leadership, officers and enlisted personnel, family members and friends gathered at the Meadowlark Country Club during the evening of October 14 to witness four members of MTANG inducted into the United States Air Force enlisted grade of chief master sergeant.



Chief Master Sgts. Chad W. Anderson, Joel R. Clum, Lynn U. Oatman and Sean P. O’Connell were the newest chiefs to be honored during the mess-dress event.



Each chief was asked to come forward to light candles representing the promotion steps of the United States Air Force enlisted rank structure.



Chief master sergeant coins, certificates of induction and chief busts were presented to each new chief on behalf of the MTANG’s Chief Council.



A series of traditional toasts were presented by chief master sergeants and repeated by all in attendance. Toasts were presented to the colors, the commander in chief, the chief of staff, the governor of Montana, the adjutant general of Montana, the chief master sergeant of the Air Force, all Montana National Guard members, both Army and Air, their family members, and the new chiefs and their families.



341st Missile Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Amber Mitchell from Malmstrom Air Force Base served as guest speaker for the event.



Mitchell said the ceremony was not just intended to recognize a special achievement or promotion for the inductees.



“This promotion is the last one you will ever receive as an enlisted Airman, Mitchell said. “This promotion is important because it is now up to you to develop the Airmen behind you. This is the last chance that you have to make sure you reach as many of those Airmen that you possibly can.”



Mitchell said the chiefs would find their promotions to be tough and each would continue to be challenged and tested as Airmen demand more from them as leaders.



Mitchell also thanked the families and friends of the new chiefs who attended the ceremony and said they all have shared in their accomplishments.



“This is a family affair,” Mitchell said. “All of the years you served, you served with somebody standing beside you. So I want to say thank you to them, because without them supporting you, you wouldn’t be where you are tonight.”



The Montana Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Zumbrun and 120th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Steven Lynch thanked Mitchell for her inspiring speech and presented her with a custom-made plaque on behalf of the MTANG Chief's Council.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2017 Date Posted: 10.24.2017 15:30 Story ID: 252846 Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US Web Views: 79 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New MTANG chiefs inducted, by SMSgt Eric Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.