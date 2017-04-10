The Cycle of Service: Sailors Help Renovate WWII Veteran’s Home

On a cool Wednesday morning, power tools buzzed as Sailors labored in the front yard of retired U.S. Navy veteran Ray Chavez. Clouds of sawdust rolled across the sunny sky while Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jenna Leggett, a 10-year Navy veteran assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8), worked a circular saw with expert precision.



Makin Island’s Chaplain department hosted a community relations (COMREL) event in cooperation with Habitat for Humanity to help renovate a fence on the property of Chavez, a retired Chief Quartermaster, in Poway, Calif., Oct. 4.



”COMRELs provide an outlet for an essential human quality. Namely, the desire to give back and to benefit our community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Carlton, a chaplain aboard Makin Island. “Sailors want to make the world a better place.”



COMRELs are scheduled regularly to give all Sailors the chance to help those in need through serving food, renovating homes and other various opportunities. Although the goal of each event may be uniform, the motivation behind each Sailor’s participation is unique.



“I’ve been in a place where I needed help before,” said Leggett. “Now that I’m in a better position to help, I like to extend my hand to those who aren’t whenever I get the chance.”



Leggett explained that this particular project was significant due to whose home she was repairing.



Chavez, at 105 years young, is the oldest surviving Pearl Harbor veteran. He lives with his daughter, Kathleen, who is also a veteran, serving from 1971 to 1990. She was one of the Navy’s first female jet mechanics, working on the F-14 Tomcats.



“After speaking with them [Chavez and his daughter], it makes it more personal,” said Leggett. “A project like this really hits home because they are the ones who paved the way for me. Who would I be if I didn’t reach out to help them when they need it?”



The Habitat for Humanity construction superintendent, Dale Maxwell, echoed her sentiments. “I never had the opportunity to serve with the Navy or any other branch of the military, so, instead, I give back by serving and helping the veterans who have helped me to live during a long period of peace in this country.”



Speaking on behalf of her father and herself, Kathleen expressed gratitude to the Sailors for spending their time with Habitat for Humanity to help out her family.



“It is so wonderful that they care about us old folks,” chuckled Kathleen. “When I was younger, I could keep up with all the labor involved, but now, having to help my father, it’s so great to receive a helping hand from the younger generations of Sailors.”



Beaming with pride, Carlton expressed his gratitude to the Sailors for donating their day to those who helped pave the way for today’s service members.



Breeding a cycle of service, Sailors helping Sailors, especially those from a previous generation, is such a huge deal and our way to thank them for their service and the opportunities they afforded us, he added.



COMRELs, such as those helping veterans, help build a bridge of camaraderie between not just those currently serving, but also those who laid the groundwork beforehand. By taking the time to interact with and aid those who previously wore the uniform, this group of Makin Island Sailors were able to continue the cycle of service one plank of cedar at a time.

