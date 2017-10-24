Fort McCoy community gathers for 2017 Safety Day

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy, Wis., community members check out displays at McCoy’s Community Center...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy, Wis., community members check out displays at McCoy’s Community Center on Oct. 11, 2017, during the installation’s Safety Day event. The event, coordinated by the Installation Safety Office and Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department, offered a variety of indoor and outdoor displays and activities for guests. Areas covered included ergonomics for the office, internet safety, fire safety and prevention, personal-protective equipment, traffic and highway safety, hunting safety, effects of drug and alcohol abuse, sexual assault and harassment prevention, wood-cutting safety, and information about worker’s compensation from the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 200 people from the Fort McCoy community gathered Oct. 11 for a Safety Day event.



The event, coordinated by the Installation Safety Office (ISO) and Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Fire Department, offered a variety of indoor and outdoor displays and activities for guests. Areas covered included ergonomics for the office, internet safety, fire safety and prevention, personal-protective equipment, traffic and highway safety, hunting safety, effects of drug and alcohol abuse, sexual assault and harassment prevention, wood-cutting safety, and information about worker’s compensation from the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center.



“I think everyone enjoyed what we had on hand for presentation,” said ISO Manager Randy Eddy. “People were flowing through steadily and were treated to displays that were about things that affect their everyday lives.”



New to this year’s event was the display areas for internet safety, led by a local cellular service provider, and hunting safety with a local business that showed how to properly set up a tree stand and how archery hunters can use a harness while in a tree stand.



“We also had our installation forester, James Kerkman, there to show people about the right kinds of safety equipment to use when cutting firewood with a chainsaw,” Eddy said. “All these things aided in our presentation to bring safety to the forefront to the Fort McCoy community.”



Eventgoers were eligible for a discounted meal ticket, thanks to the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to use at Primo’s Express in the center. At least 100 people took advantage of the offer, Eddy said.



Outdoor displays included vehicles from the DES Fire Department, a MedEvac helicopter from Gunderson Health System, a safety harness display from Mine Safety Applicances Inc., and the Operation Life Saver railroad-safety display.



“We are always working to promote the safety culture throughout the installation,” Eddy said. “With an event like this, it provides our community with a firsthand understanding of how safety affects our every-day lives. It gives people something to think about and again helps bring safety to the forefront of their minds.”



Eddy said that while Safety Day is held once a year, “we should be thinking about safety in everything we do every day.”



The ISO, located in building 1678, has information available and can help with safety presentations. For more information, call the ISO at 608-388-3403.



For more information Army safety, visit the Army Combat Readiness Center’s webpage at https://safety.army.mil.



