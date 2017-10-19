Illinois Vietnam Veteran and former Army Guardsman presented with Bronze Star

Decatur, Ill. – Nearly forty-five years after returning home, retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kenneth Carlock of Coffeen, Illinois, was presented with the Bronze Star Medal for his service as a field artillery forward observer in Vietnam during a ceremony at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Illinois, Oct. 19.



The medal was presented by U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and pinned on by Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard.



Davis said he was proud to be part of the ceremony and the process and to give the recognition that was long overdue.



“As someone who was born during the Vietnam War, what I know about that time came from the history books so it’s my honor to be able to recognize the bravery and service of Army Staff Sergeant Ken Carlock,” said Davis. “Staff Sergeant Carlock risked his life for our country and saved the lives of many who served beside him. Helping Ken and other Vietnam veterans receive the honors that are long overdue is something my office is proud of. We have an opportunity to right some of the wrongs that prevented many of our servicemembers during that era from receiving the recognition and appreciation they deserve.”



Hayes said he was proud to be able to recognize, not only a deserving Vietnam veteran, but also a former Illinos Army National Guard Soldier.



"It's an honor for me to be here today to recognize Ken and the great work he did as a field artillery forward observer," said Hayes. "In Vietnam, field artillery observers were on the front lines and were among those with the highest casualty rates during the war and for Ken to make it through all of that speaks a lot about his courage, but also speaks a lot about how he did his job."



Carlock served in Vietanm as a member of Howitzer Battery, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment from August 1971 to March 1972. Upon his return, Carlock joined the Illinois Army National Guard as a crew chief with 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment based in Decatur, Illinois.

Despite the honor, Carlock remained very humble.



“I’m in the spotlight,” said Carlock. “But I need to share it with all of my friends and everybody here in uniform as far as I’m concerned. This is for all of us, not just me.”

