Guam Submarine Family Readiness Group Holds Donation Drive

Courtesy Photo | 171021-N-WI626-064 SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 21, 2017) Jennifer LaBreche, Ombudsman for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 171021-N-WI626-064 SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 21, 2017) Jennifer LaBreche, Ombudsman for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), loads donated items into the back of a vehicle during a donation drive hosted by the submarine's Family Readiness Group (FRG) outside the Orote Commissary at Naval Base Guam in support of a local animal shelter. Key West's FRG collected more than 850 items and $600 for the animal shelter during the two-day donation drive. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lauren Spaziano/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

The Family Readiness Group (FRG) for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) hosted a donation drive for a local animal shelter at the Orote Commissary on Naval Base Guam, Oct. 20 and 21.



Volunteers from the FRG handed out lists of suggested donation items while Specialist Chris Rodriguez, an Army veterinarian technician assigned to Boller Veterinary Clinic, distributed informational pamphlets on medical issues effecting animals on Guam to include heat stress and parasites.



“The Key West FRG was pleased to have had the opportunity to collect much-needed supplies and funds for the local animal shelter,” said Angie Hill, wife of Key West’s commanding officer, Cmdr. J. Grady Hill. “The shelter provides an extremely important resource in reducing the stray animal population, spaying and neutering, and rehoming animals.”



Requested donation items included dog and cat food, non-clumping cat litter, paper towels, garbage bags and bleach. In total, the FRG collected more than 850 needed items and $600 for a local animal shelter during the two-day drive.



“We were blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Jennifer Everhart, Key West FRG President. “[The local animal shelter] was ecstatic each day to see the abundance of critical donations as they were running low. The shelter runs near full capacity all the time, meaning they constantly and consistently need supplies. All the gifts go toward helping the stray animals on our island home. We at the FRG of the USS Key West are happy to organize and contribute to this great local non-profit organization, and we look forward to helping more in the future.”



The commissary on Naval Base Guam was glad to support the Key West FRG’s donation drive, understanding the importance of providing assistance to the local animal shelter.



“Our staff here at the Orote Commissary recognizes that we support a small and closely knit community,” said Leslie Carroll, store director for the commissary. “Any time there is an opportunity to support our military and their families we are happy to do so. I hope that all of the donations raised by the FRG with the Commissary’s support are able to help sustain the local animal shelter and the very valuable service it provides to this community.”



FRG volunteers left the commissary with truckloads filled to the brim with donations on both days, delivering goods and money to the animal shelter.



“Our FRG is comprised of many animal lovers, and as a group, we were eager to help make a difference,” said Hill. “Our success was made possible by the generous contributions of our Naval Base Guam community and the support of the Orote Commissary.”



Guam’s local animal shelter takes in stray and abandoned cats and dogs from across Guam and ensures they are healthy and happy until ready for foster or adoption. To support your local animal shelter, you can donate money or items during supply drives, volunteer at the shelter, or foster or adopt a new furry friend.



“The Orote Commissary is always ready to support any community initiative that we can,” said Carroll. “I’m always happy to provide whatever we can to support our military and their family members.”



Key West is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 15, which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam, and consists of four Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



