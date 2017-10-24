(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Japan and Korea navies conduct trilaterl exercise effort aimed at improving ballistic missile defense between three

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.24.2017

    Story by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan - The maritime forces of the United States,
    Japan, and Republic of Korea are conducting a trilateral link exercise
    (LINKEX) Oct. 24 - 25 in seas east off the Korean peninsula and waters nearJapan to promote communications, interoperability and partnership in the 7thFleet area of operations.

    The exercise will employ tactical data link systems to trade
    communications, intelligence and other data directly among all the ships in the exercise. It is being done as part of a larger ballistic missile defense (BMD) exercise and will allow participants to enhance tactical capabilities, increase self-defense and strengthen partnerships and situational awareness.

    U.S. participants include USS Stethem (DDG 63) and USS Milius (DDG
    69) in addition to ships from both the Republic of Korea Navy and Japan
    Maritime Self-Defense Force. USS Milius will be operating out of the 3rd
    Fleet area of operations where it is currently stationed.

    The U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward deployed naval operations in
    support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia- Pacific area of
    operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts
    with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster
    maritime security, promote stability and prevent conflict.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2017
    Date Posted: 10.24.2017 01:43
    Story ID: 252747
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S., Japan and Korea navies conduct trilaterl exercise effort aimed at improving ballistic missile defense between three, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT