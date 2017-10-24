U.S., Japan and Korea navies conduct trilaterl exercise effort aimed at improving ballistic missile defense between three

YOKOSUKA, Japan - The maritime forces of the United States,

Japan, and Republic of Korea are conducting a trilateral link exercise

(LINKEX) Oct. 24 - 25 in seas east off the Korean peninsula and waters nearJapan to promote communications, interoperability and partnership in the 7thFleet area of operations.



The exercise will employ tactical data link systems to trade

communications, intelligence and other data directly among all the ships in the exercise. It is being done as part of a larger ballistic missile defense (BMD) exercise and will allow participants to enhance tactical capabilities, increase self-defense and strengthen partnerships and situational awareness.



U.S. participants include USS Stethem (DDG 63) and USS Milius (DDG

69) in addition to ships from both the Republic of Korea Navy and Japan

Maritime Self-Defense Force. USS Milius will be operating out of the 3rd

Fleet area of operations where it is currently stationed.



The U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward deployed naval operations in

support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia- Pacific area of

operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts

with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster

maritime security, promote stability and prevent conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2017 Date Posted: 10.24.2017 01:43 Story ID: 252747