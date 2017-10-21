Expecting parents showered with support

Raising a child has challenges all on its own but knowing about available resources can make the experience easier.



USO Iwakuni threw a Special Delivery Baby Shower at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 18, 2017.



The USO hosted the event to show their support for new and experienced parents as they go through the process of delivering and raising a baby.



“I think it’s really important because as a military spouse or service member, you’re away from your family a lot,” said Heather Gilbert Delarosa, the USO Iwakuni center operations manager. “You might not get the comforts of home, like having a baby shower.”



Expecting mothers attended the event in the morning while their spouses went during the evening. The parents played games, ate food and met Heidi Murkoff, author of the “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” book series.



“We hosted a shower for moms and a shower for dads to give them that sense of home that they miss from being overseas,” said Delarosa. “Today we had the author of the ‘What to Expect’ book series. She founded the What to Expect Foundation and partners with the USO to provide baby showers to service members and their spouses around the world.”



Parents to be were given a chance to ask questions they had about having a baby.



“The Q&A that they’re having here is especially important because there’s a lot of information to swallow,” said Garalene Young, an attendee of the baby shower. “It addresses a lot of concerns that people might have.”



The shower also gave parents a chance to meet other people experiencing similar situations.



“I think it really helps because it’s hard to meet people, especially since you’ll be changing duty stations every four years,” said Young. “Events like this really help people make relationships and friendships.”

