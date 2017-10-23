Navy engineer honored for professional excellence by Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE)

Vu was recognized for his efforts as the lead systems engineer for the Department of Defense’s Storefront project. As an engineering subject matter expert, he has supported software projects across seven different stakeholder organizations and guides a software engineering team of 10 senior, mid-grade, and new professional engineers to drive cutting-edge solutions for the future of Naval, Space, and Joint C4ISR projects.



He architected the DevOps Architecture Framework, with an emphasis on Command and Control, using open source software to potentially deploy a complex infrastructure (clusters of virtual machines) within minutes or hours instead of days or weeks. He jumped ahead of industry by taking continuous integration and DevOps to a new level by designing the SPAWAR Unified Dynamic Orchestration Engine (SUDOE).



This system improves the way software intensive programs build, test, and deploy software systems across the U.S. Navy. Vu currently has a patent pending for his SUDOE invention.



A landmark naval research facility in San Diego for more than 75 years, SSC Pacific is comprised of over 4,700 scientists, researchers, and engineers, and is a member of an exclusive team of research labs that make up the Department of Defense’s biggest brain trust.



