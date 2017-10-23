Dedication to service pays off for Albuquerque center leader in 2017

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Michael Stone, center leader, Rio Rancho Recruiting Center, Albuquerque...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Michael Stone, center leader, Rio Rancho Recruiting Center, Albuquerque Recruiting Company, answers a question at his board appearance during the United States Army Recruiting Command Center Leader of the Year competition, Fort Knox, Ky., April 24, 2017. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – There’s a mantra Staff Sgt. Michael Stone lives by – always try your hardest to the best of your abilities.



In 2017 Stone has lives up to his personal creed by pursuing and achieving excellence at the highest levels in United States Army Recruiting Command.



Stone, center leader, Rio Rancho Recruiting Center, Albuquerque Recruiting Company, finished runner-up in the USAREC Center Leader of the Year competition, was the distinguished honor graduate in his Senior Leader Course and was also inducted into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club.



Stone’s eventful year began with various center leader competitions, which he won at the battalion level in Phoenix, before winning the 5th Recruiting Brigade portion, allowing him to compete nationally at USAREC in April.



“I had to really push myself at every competition. At the brigade event I was competing against the best center leaders in the brigade and it was extremely competitive,” Stone said. “I managed to win though and went on to USAREC, which was even more challenging.”



Stone went through a series of events at the culminating USAREC center leader competition, with a ruck march, weapons qualification, a written essay, an Army Physical Fitness Test and a board appearance, all components of the event.



“It was hard … I was competing against the best of the best and ended up finishing second,” Stone said. “The Soldier who beat me was from Special Operations Recruiting. We were clearing houses, performing battle drills, medical lanes, call for fire lanes … I felt I held my own considering the quality of the competitors.”



Despite finishing runner-up, Stone gained an immense feeling of satisfaction and pride at his performance, helping showcase himself and the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion.



“I wanted to go up there and represent my battalion and brigade to the best of my abilities. That’s how I approach everything in my life,” he said. “I don’t consider it competing against other people, instead I think of it as competing against myself and being the best I can be.”



“Sometimes you succeed and sometimes your best isn’t enough, but at least you’re happy with your results because you’re doing the best you can,” Stone continued.



Following the competition, Stone attended his SLC course at Fort Knox, Kentucky in Aug., where he attained tremendous results among his class of 62 noncommissioned officers in the recruiting field.



“I had tough competition in my class, but I had the top APFT score and the highest Grade Point Average, which got me the distinguished honor graduate award,” Stone said. “I was also nominated as the distinguished leader by my peers.”



But the icing on the cake for Stone was competing to become part of the hallowed Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, an honor bestowed on select few NCO’s.



“The week after graduating SLC I went straight into the USAREC Audie Murphy competition,” Stone explained. “I’d already been through the brigade Audie Murphy board, which was a grueling 90 minutes of sitting in front of the battalion sergeants major and being asked different questions. So I was prepared.”



Besides the board appearance, Stone also underwent an APFT, wrote a 1000 word essay and performed a written examination on various Army subjects.



This allowed Stone to reach the final USAREC level, which was similar to the brigade event, but one he was prepared for.



“When you get to USAREC Audie Murphy, you’ve been nominated based on who you are and what you do on an everyday basis,” he said. “The way I view the Audie Murphy club is I’m there because of what I do day in and day out, because you’re not competing against anyone to win. When I was inducted it was because of what I do on a daily basis.”



Being inducted into the club was the result of extensive research and training for the board, Stone said, which was intense and demanding.



“The preparation was no joke. Not only was I learning every Army skill, but every subject and regulation possible,” Stone explained. “You’re also learning the Army Creed, Army Song, the NCO Creed … and on top of that is Audie Murphy’s history, which is very long.”



The hard work was validated when he was inducted, which was both a proud and humbling moment for Stone.



“To be recognized like that into a club that’s so prestigious was a proud moment and one I hope can motivate other NCO’s to do the same,” Stone said.



Stone said his motivation for achieving his successes comes from always pushing himself to do his best, for himself and his unit.



“I try to do everything to the best of my ability, and to set yourself apart you have to be willing to do things other people aren’t willing to do,” he said. “You’ve got to go above and beyond, so the way I look at it, no matter where I am or what position I’m going to be in, I’m going to do everything to reach my potential.”



Stone said there isn’t anything he wouldn’t do as a leader that he expects from his Soldiers.



“As a center leader, how am I going to tell my Soldiers to compete in a Soldier of the Quarter board if I’m not willing to?” he stated. “I like to lead by example. If I can do these things and still do my job, look after my family and find time to do the things I want to do, I can set that pattern for my Soldiers and show them they can too.”



“I want them to be the best leaders they can be and do the things others aren’t willing to do; I hope I’ve shown that this year,” Stone said.