AF officials announce selections for civilian leadership program

Photo By Richard Salomon | Air Force officials have selected 39 senior civilian leaders to participate in the...... read more read more Photo By Richard Salomon | Air Force officials have selected 39 senior civilian leaders to participate in the 2018 Air Force Civilian Strategic Leader Program. CSLP is designed to develop GS-13, GS-14 and GS-15 leaders by placing them in experiential assignments outside their functional area for up to three years. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Air Force officials have selected 39 senior civilian leaders to participate in the 2018 Air Force Civilian Strategic Leader Program.



CSLP, the Air Force’s senior corporate career broadening program, is designed to develop GS-14 and GS-15 multi-skilled leaders by placing them in experiential assignments outside their functional area for up to three years. For the first time, CSLP allows GS-13s or equivalent to apply for the program to fill GS-14 positions at the installation mission support group level.



“The program continues to evolve and make process improvements to ensure we are providing commanders with a robust slate of candidates to select from,” said Julian Glover, chief of Central Leadership Development Programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center. “CSLP provides our civilian work force with corporate experience and helps prepare them for more strategic Air Force leadership responsibilities.”



CSLP assists the Air Force by creating a workforce of talented professionals with the right education, training and experience.



“Managing the civilian work force with transparency and investing in civilian development encourages our Air Force professionals to continue serving and supports our service’s ability to fulfill its missions anytime, anywhere,” Glover said.



Candidates will be matched with installation level, Headquarters Air Force, major command and joint positions to enhance overall development and management of specific segments of the civilian strategic workforce. CSLP positions include deputy director for installation support, program analyst, international security politico military planner and supervisor strategic planner.



CSLP has 64 worldwide enterprise positions with a highly competitive selection criteria. Candidates were selected following an intense screening and assessment by a 12-member selection board which assessed the candidates’ leadership performance, progressive supervisory experience and education.



“Last year we had a record number of applications, and this year we doubled that,” Glover said. “The CSLP board focused on selecting the most highly qualified Airmen. They were screened by the development teams, in a manner similar to the colonel command screen board.”



Program selectees and their current assignments include:



-- Nancy Adams, Deputy Director, 22nd Force Support Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas

-- John Ahern, Deputy Director, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

-- Dennis Billig, Deputy Director, 7th Force Support Squadron, Dyess AFB, Texas

-- Lucas Bittick, Acquisition Program Manager, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center,

Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

-- Herbert Cooley, Division Chief, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center,

Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

-- Frank Dailey, Director, 420th Air Base Squadron, Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom

-- Adam Edwards, Technical Director, 50th Operations Group, Schriever AFB, Colorado

-- Gregory Fambrough, Financial Specialist, U.S. Northern Command, Peterson AFB, Colorado

-- Jennifer Fletcher, Logistics Career Field Manager, Headquarters Air Force, Pentagon

-- Benjamin Furqueron, Deputy Director, 92nd Force Support Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Washington

-- Keely Galloway, Chief, Logistics Transformation and Execution Office, HAF, Pentagon

-- Brenda George, Logistics Management Specialist, Air Force Materiel Command,

Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

-- Robert Helgeson, Director, 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma

-- Chris Herrmann, Aviation Safety Instructor, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico

-- Joseph Hockaday, Chief, West Region Support Team, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

-- Mark Innes, Project Officer/Maritime Projects Branch Chief, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico

-- Juanita Jasper, Logistics Career Field Administrator, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

-- James Johnson, Chief, Organization Division, HAF, Pentagon

-- Kevin Kaysing, Chief, Mission Support Division, Air Force Services Agency, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas

-- Michael Kilbourn, Senior Program Analyst, Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

-- Chang Yol Kim, Technical Advisor, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron, Osan Air Base, South Korea

-- Robert Lala, Chief, Wing Plans and Programs, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein AB, Germany

-- Patricia Maakestad, Logistics Management Specialist, Hill AFB, Utah

-- Cheryl Majka, Flight Chief, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron, Scott AFB, Illinois

-- Tammy Mckone, Flight Chief, 628th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

-- Randy Mieskoski, Supervisory Senior Research Physicist, Air Force Research Laboratory,

Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

-- Michael Petring, Strategic Planning & Program Analyst, National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia

-- Leslie Reed, Jr., Acting Deputy General Counsel, HAF, Pentagon

-- Charles Rimbach, Deputy Director, 18th Civil Engineer Group, Kadena AB, Japan

-- Benjamin Roope, Section Chief, Installation Support Team, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

-- Vanessa Sims, Chief, Budget Operations Division, HAF, Pentagon

-- John Steele, Deputy Director, 19th Mission Support Group, Little Rock AFB, Arkansas

-- Keith Stephens, Security Assistance Program Manager, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

-- Robert Thomson, Deputy Chief, Future Operations Division, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana

-- Rodelio Villegas, Enterprise Planning Analyst, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas

-- Earl Wade, Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

-- Brian Ward, Deputy Division Chief, Repair Network Integration, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

-- Merry Wermund, Deputy Director, Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

-- Karen Winnie, Transportation Networks and Airfield Pavements, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas



Prior to posting the list on myPers, AFPC provided unit commanders with advanced knowledge of their candidate’s selection to allow notification through the chain of command. The next call for CSLP nominations will be in March 2018.