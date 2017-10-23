Nominations sought for 2018 AFA Verne Orr Award

Air Force officials are currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Air Force Association Verne Orr Award.



The AFA established this award in honor of former Secretary of the Air Force Verne Orr to recognize mission-oriented accomplishments and achievements by units that made the most effective use of human resources.



The nomination window is open through Jan. 5, 2018, to all Air Force units regardless of size. The accomplishments should be mission-oriented and focus on how the unit excelled in its use of personnel to achieve full potential and accomplish its mission.



Organizations and base-level personnel should contact their major command, combatant command, field operating agency or direct reporting unit for local suspense dates.



Specific eligibility and application procedures are available via myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Select “any” from the dropdown menu and search “Verne.”



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

