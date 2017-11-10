ODR/ITT offers discounts, rentals

Photo By Halle Thornton | The Outdoor Recreation Information Tickets and Tours office began selling customizable...... read more read more Photo By Halle Thornton | The Outdoor Recreation Information Tickets and Tours office began selling customizable ceramic coffee mugs at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 1. The ODR/ITT offers a variety of discounted event tickets, equipment and camper rentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Halle Thornton) see less | View Image Page

The Schriever Outdoor Recreation Information Tickets and Tours office offers Airmen a variety of equipment, rentals and discounted tickets available for purchase year-round.

Attempting to appeal to an even broader spectrum, they began selling blue customizable ceramic coffee mugs and sleeves Oct. 1.

The mugs come plain, but there are decorative options such as the 50th Space Wing emblem, unit symbol and/or stencil of the buyer’s choice engraved. The mug also comes with a customizable leather sleeve.

The lid is silicone so it seals well, and is dishwasher safe.

For an additional cost, Schriever members can engrave a call sign or a short, single sentence saying on the back of the mug.

If one brings the mug back to the ODR office to buy coffee, it is 25 cents off the regular price of $1.25.

Juliana Yim, 50th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation office director, said they have had five orders so far.

“We’re talking it up and people just happen to be in here, see them and want to buy them,” she said.

Jhen Stark, 50th FSS marketing director, said the mugs are an additional asset to the ODR store.

“I think the product the ODR team put has together is something worth owning and using,” she said. “We're constantly trying to find new ways to accommodate and serve our Schriever community in FSS, and our ODR team nailed it, even with something as simple as a coffee travel mug, because it is something we all can use and personalizing it with our framing and engraving shop is just the perfect option.”

The ODR/ITT also offers a variety of discounted tickets for events and activities, including discounted ski passes, both for the season and day passes, for mountains such as Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Arapahoe Basin and Keystone.

The process of buying a season or day pass is as simple as going into the office and filling out a waiver.

With Halloween approaching, Elitch Gardens in Denver is offering tickets to two haunted houses, sales ending Oct. 29. Tickets for both haunted houses are $19, and run Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October.

Military packages for sporting events like Colorado Avalanche hockey games are also available for purchase through ODR/ITT.

The “Squadron Package” includes 10 tickets minimum and concession stand credit for each ticket, and the “Single Airmen Night” package includes 10 tickets minimum, a ride to the arena and drink voucher.

In the past, ODR/ITT has stopped camper rentals at the end of September, however this winter, they will offer dry camping. The campers have been winterized, so renters cannot use water, rather they’ll have to bring their own.

“It’s almost as if they were tent camping, but they have a hard shell, it’s comfy and they have heaters,” Yim said.

Yim added there is not necessarily a max time limit when renting.

“You’re more than welcome to take it for up to a month in my mind,” she said.

Additionally, ODR/ITT has purchased two new R-Pod campers, bringing the total to four.

The office is also waiting on a toy hauler, used to transport four wheelers or motorcycles. The trailer comes with inside tie downs.

“We’re anticipating this (toy hauler) to be popular especially in the winter and fall months,” Yim said.

The ODR/ITT office is also hoping to schedule outdoor events with the U.S. Air Force Academy and Peterson Air Force Base at least once a month.

“They have a lot of great outdoor events coming up,” Yim added.

The ODR office also rents RV parking lot spots for $30 a month. The secure lot is located on the southwest portion of the base, is accessible 24/7, 365 days a year and Security Forces patrols it regularly.

“Security forces is very good about reporting anything that goes on,” said Yim.

She said if there are things Schriever members would like to have or see in the ODR/ITT office, they are always open to suggestions.

“We welcome anyone’s input for ideas and things they would like to see,” she said. “If we can make it happen, we will.”

For more information about ODR/ITT, call 567-6050, or visit their office in Building 300, Room 133.