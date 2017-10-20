NAVFAC EURAFSWA Contrator to Attend Medal Ceremony of Former Medic

NAPLES, Italy (NNS) - On Sept. 11, 1970, a group of 16 Green Berets and 120 indigenous Vietnamese fighters called Montagnards loaded into helicopters destined for the jungles of Laos. The mission, which at the time did not officially exist, was dubbed Operation Tailwind, and would take these men 70 km over the border into territory controlled by the North Vietnamese Army (NVA). What would follow was a four-day game of cat and mouse that resulted in some of the most astounding bravery of the entire Vietnam campaign. Now, 47 years after the end of Operation Tailwind, and 30 years after its declassification, team members will be on hand to see that bravery finally recognized.



On Oct. 23, Peter Landon, a contractor with Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Southwest Asia (EURAFSWA), will be in attendance at the White House with his fellow members of Operation Tailwind as retired Army Capt. Gary Rose receives the Congressional Medal of Honor.



In 1970, Landon, then a first lieutenant, was part of Military Assistance Command (MAC), Vietnam – Studies and Observations Group (SOG), 5th Special Forces Group, an elite division of Special Forces who were tasked with leading the U.S. covert war against North Vietnam. Rose, then a sergeant, was their medic.



MAC SOG was tasked with conducting strategic reconnaissance missions in the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam), the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (North Vietnam), Laos, and Cambodia. They penetrated deep behind enemy lines to rescue downed pilots, conduct rescue operations to retrieve prisoners of war and a variety of other challenging special operations.



Operation Tailwind was a mission to disrupt supply lines along the Ho Chi Minh Trail and draw attention away from a CIA mission. Landon’s unit was expected to move quickly and quietly causing havoc up and down the trail.



Almost immediately upon being dropped in country, the group came under fire from the NVA.



“The [North Vietnamese Army] sent a lot of troops after us,” said Landon. “We were under continuous contact for four days.”

Over those four days, many of the soldiers were wounded and required medical attention. According to the U.S. Army, Rose “bravely and courageously, with no regard to his own safety, moved through the enemy fire to render lifesaving medical treatment to the mounting numbers of wounded, personally engaging the enemy in order to get to the wounded men.”



“Gary Rose was continually grabbing guys that were wounded and bandaging them and running in and out of enemy fire,” said Landon, praising Rose for keeping his men alive.



In one such instance, Rose ran through enemy fire to a wounded Montagnard who had been separated from the company. While returning with the soldier, a rocket propelled grenade exploded nearby, showering Rose with shrapnel in his leg and back and putting a thumb-sized hole through his foot.



Landon said despite these injuries, Rose continued to treat the wounded and put himself in danger to help his fellow soldiers.



The company persisted with their mission of disrupting the NVA supply lines by blowing up ammunition bunkers and setting fire to supply camps. All the while, Rose continued to treat the wounded and keep everyone moving with improvised litters and by tying wounded soldiers to healthy ones to keep them on their feet.



“He was instrumental in most everyone getting back,” said Landon, highlighting the importance of Rose being able to keep them moving with the NVA in hot pursuit.



After four days, with ammunition running low and the number of wounded rising, it was decided the group would be evacuated.



“[We] got two helicopters full of people out of there successfully,” said Landon, who joined Rose and 54 other soldiers in the third and final helicopter. “We were up at about 3,500 feet and I heard another anti-aircraft round go off and suddenly we started [to go down].”



“[As we were going down] we hit a branch and lost the tail rotor,” said Landon. “This caused the helicopter to rotate 90 degrees and roll when it hit the ground.”



When the helicopter rotated, Rose was thrown clear. Landon crashed with the helicopter.



“In the crash I hit my head and cut my eyelid,” said Landon. “[Rose] dragged me out of the helicopter.”



Rose pulled many of the men from the wreckage and then continued to administer medical treatment to the wounded until another helicopter arrived to evacuate the men.



According to an Army report, Rose cared for 60 to 70 wounded personnel with only three casualties over the four day mission.



For his efforts over those four days Rose was awarded the nation’s second highest medal for valor, the Distinguished Service Cross, in 1971. Many in his unit thought he deserved more.



“Rose had all of the qualifications for a medal of honor,” said Landon. “But it was decided to give him the Distinguished Service Cross.”



Members of his unit have lobbied for years for him to receive the Medal of Honor. The process was made more difficult by the secretive nature of their unit.



“The process of upgrading [the medal] could not start until 1985 when SOG was declassified,” said Landon. “SOG had been kept so well classified, very few people who were not there knew about it. It took researchers a while to find it and read about it and because it was so classified the reports weren’t as complete as they would have been normally. Specifics were missing, reports were very generalized.”

Landon and other members of their unit persisted, each providing multiple statements over a 30 year period of time, believing Rose should be recognized with the military’s highest honor.



“At one time or another, in one way or another, Gary Rose was instrumental in saving our lives,” said Landon.



Landon has not seen Rose since their tour together ended in 1971, but on Oct. 23, 2017, Landon will be on hand to see his former medic receive the honor he so justly deserves.



“It has been 47 years,” said Landon, “But he deserved it that day and he deserves it now.”

