USAFE Band travels to Ukraine

At the invitation of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe band’s concert band will travel to several locations in Ukraine Oct. 23 to Nov. 3, 2017.



While in Ukraine, the 35 Airmen will perform in Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovs’k, Kharkiv and Kyiv. These performances further increase our cultural ties and enhance our people-to-people relationship between the United States and Ukraine as we celebrate 25 years of friendship.



For more information, contact U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Public Affairs at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at: usafepao.pao@us.af.mil. If after duty hours, please call +49 (0) 1624-25-5428 or send an e-mail to: usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

