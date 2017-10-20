USS Ashland completes training and medical certification, departs Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) departed from Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Oct. 20, after a 19-day port visit for training, shipboard assessments and certifications.



Ashland, deployed since late May, sent Sailors to a variety schools that included firefighting, damage control and security forces training. The ship also completed shipboard certifications, including Fleet Support Operations Medical (FSOM) with exceedingly high remarks.



“There was a lot of hard work that was put into the training and preparation for FSOM,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Kalvin Stafford. “The Sailors’ performance was proof in itself.”



Stafford said Ashland scored a 97.7 percent, the highest score for a ship in the 7th Fleet.



Lt. Mary Carrington, Ashland’s medical officer, said the performance was a result of preparation and attitude.



“Our Sailors were great and really motivated,” said Carrington. “They obviously remembered a good amount of what we did during the training portion, and their performance was outstanding.”



During the port visit, more than 150 Ashland Sailors attended firefighting and damage control training at Surface Warfare Officers School Learning Site, Yokosuka.



“Our goal is for students to take the training we’ve given, bring it back to their ship, and apply it,” said Damage Controlman 2nd Class Michael Antaya, an instructor for the damage control course. “Ashland’s Sailors demonstrated they’ll know how to respond in the event of an emergency.”



Ashland’s Command Master Chief Gary Wise said in the wake of recent events within our Navy, the necessity of damage control training has never been more relevant.



“These schools are an invaluable resource, providing our Sailors with confidence in their Damage Control equipment and its practical application,” said Wise. “We appreciate the motivation given to our Sailors from the instructors at Surface Warfare Officers School Learning Site, Yokosuka and look forward to the next time we can return for this training opportunity.”



Ashland will continue on deployment, preparing for upcoming Navy and Marine Corps interoperability-exercise Blue Chromite, where they will build on joint capabilities to serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.



