Afghan soldiers ready to earn the title of Commando

Maj. Gen. Bismellah Waziri and Command Sgt. Maj. Faiz Wafa of the Afghan National Army Special Operation Command hosted Gen. John Nicholson, NATO Resolute Support commander and Command Sgt. Maj. David Clark, NATO Resolute Support senior enlisted leader, for an overview of the Commando class final tactical exercise and a platoon-level raid demonstration.
ANASOC is a key component of Afghan's growth of its special security forces. As outlined in the Afghan 2020 Road Map, the Commandos will double in size and grow an enhanced ground mobility capability to enhance Afghan security and stability.
CQC Class 20 soldiers will graduate from the 14-week course on Oct. 25 at a ceremony on Camp Commando highlighted by ANASOC's newest Commandos donning the coveted maroon beret.
