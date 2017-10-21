(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Afghan soldiers ready to earn the title of Commando

    Afghan soldiers ready to earn the title of Commando

    Photo By Spc. Jacob Krone | An Afghan soldier from Commando Qualification Class 20 scans his sector of fire during...... read more read more

    AFGHANISTAN

    10.21.2017

    Story by Maj. Tony Mayne 

    NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan

    Maj. Gen. Bismellah Waziri and Command Sgt. Maj. Faiz Wafa of the Afghan National Army Special Operation Command hosted Gen. John Nicholson, NATO Resolute Support commander and Command Sgt. Maj. David Clark, NATO Resolute Support senior enlisted leader, for an overview of the Commando class final tactical exercise and a platoon-level raid demonstration.
    ANASOC is a key component of Afghan's growth of its special security forces. As outlined in the Afghan 2020 Road Map, the Commandos will double in size and grow an enhanced ground mobility capability to enhance Afghan security and stability.
    CQC Class 20 soldiers will graduate from the 14-week course on Oct. 25 at a ceremony on Camp Commando highlighted by ANASOC's newest Commandos donning the coveted maroon beret.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2017
    Date Posted: 10.22.2017 03:06
    Story ID: 252561
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan soldiers ready to earn the title of Commando, by MAJ Tony Mayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Resolute Support
    Afghan National Army Special Operation Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT