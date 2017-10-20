Revised Ohio law provides new opportunity to apply military training to civilian job market

Courtesy Photo | A collaborative effort to revise state law now allows Airmen in Ohio the opportunity...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A collaborative effort to revise state law now allows Airmen in Ohio the opportunity to apply their military medical training to qualify for the practical nurse examination, or NCLEX-PN, to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN). Pictured are Danny Eakins (from left), military and veteran policy director for the Ohio Department of Veterans Services; Chief Master Sgt. Kandi Hughes, medical group superintendent at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing; Betsy Houchen, executive director of the Ohio Board of Nursing; Master Sgt. Kristin Bandy, 121st ARW Medical Group senior health technician; and Patricia Sharpnack, president of the Ohio Board of Nursing. (Photo courtesy of Ohio Board of Nursing) see less | View Image Page

Airmen across Ohio now can use the medical training they’ve received in the military to help qualify for nursing licenses under a change to state law that went into effect at the end of September.

The amendment to the Ohio Revised Code, approved by the Ohio General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. John Kasich, enables Airmen from the Ohio National Guard, Air Force Reserve and active duty — who possess an aerospace medical technician (4N051) skill set of 5 level and an associate degree in allied health or licensed practical technology — to apply to the Ohio Board of Nursing to take the practical nurse examination, or NCLEX-PN, to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in Ohio.

“Currently, this impacts about 95 Ohio Air National Guard members who can transfer the skill sets they’ve learned in their military training to the civilian health care market,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kandi Hughes, medical group superintendent at the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus. “Being able to receive an LPN licensure could translate to about $20,000 more a year in salary when compared to a medical or nursing assistant.”

Hughes was one of several Ohio National Guard members who worked with the Ohio Board of Nursing and other state agencies to amend the law, which has allowed for Army medical training to qualify for the LPN licensure since April of this year.

“The combined knowledge of those involved in the collaboration assisted us in better determining equivalency in training. Equivalency is an important baseline determination necessary to verify that the applicant has completed education and training sufficient to verify their competency and nursing skills,” said Betsy Houchen, executive director of the Ohio Board of Nursing. “This measure promotes public safety and ensures the applicant’s ability to meet professional standards of care as a newly licensed practice nurse.”

Aerospace medical technicians serve in multiple medical roles in the Ohio Air National Guard, including giving immunizations and assisting in medical evaluations of Airmen.

The amended law took effect Sept. 29.



ORC link: http://codes.ohio.gov/orc/4723.09



Ohio Board of Nursing website—Military and Veterans page: http://www.nursing.ohio.gov/MilitaryExp.htm