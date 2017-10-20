Cal Guardsmen serve as interpreters at FEMA centers helping victims of Northern California fires

The California Army National Guard continues stretching its reach toward helping recovery efforts in the aftermath of the Northern California wildfires.



Members of the 1040th Quartermaster Company, 340th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, are serving a different role than their normal work duties. Bilingual Soldiers are now interpreters at Local Assistance Centers (LACs), where they’re helping fire victims understand the process of applying for disaster assistance.



“Their help here is invaluable,” said FEMA Region IX representative Eric Simmons, one of several administrators assisting victims. “It’s hard to get people to understand what they’re eligible to receive when we can’t explain it to them. With the Guardsmen translating, this bridges the language barrier.”



Guardsmen within the 340th — water purification specialists, drivers, supply specialists and more — are now utilizing their language talents. Many victims seeking aid are Spanish speaking, and the Cal Guard has an abundant of Spanish speakers as well. But the 340th has other “wind talkers” who speak everything from Punjabi, Tagalog (Filipino), Vietnamese, Korean and French.



“We’re helping put people at ease,” said the 1040th’s Spc. Rafael Estrada. “Some of them are afraid to come in and get help, but we help explain what they can receive. It just makes it easier for everyone when they all understand each other.”



The assistance centers consist of volunteer groups and agencies such as the Red Cross, PG&E, the Small Business Association, etc. Even Xfinity (Comcast) set up a platform to help. According to FEMA’s website, many other agencies and businesses are there to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.



“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said FEMA Region IX team member Tom Hill to the Guardsmen. “You’re making this process go much more smoother.”



The Soldiers feel they’re making a difference, says Spc. Gloria L. Macias, a supply specialist. They’re interacting with people who have lost valuables, if not their homes.

“It feels like we’re making a difference, like we’re making a change,” she said. “We’re helping people. That’s the main thing.”



“It just comes down to having a great group of Soldiers, Soldiers who work very hard,” said Capt. Ednan Khera, 340th headquarters company commander. “This mission is a part of why we serve. We want to help the community, state and nation. Wherever we’re needed, we’ll be there to assist.”



The interpreters show up dressed as civilians, leaving their Army uniforms and excess gear at their Napa County Airport operations area.



“That’s just to keep them from being afraid. It’s less intimidating when we’re out of uniform,” Estrada explained.



The Northern California wildfires threatened Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, leaving more than 100,000 displaced, destroying 7,700 homes and structures, and killing 42. The Tubbs Fire, which swept through Santa Rosa, broke the record as the most destructive wildfire in California’s history, per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

