Commander, Navy Recruiting Command visits Navy Recruiting District San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | PORTLAND, Texas - (Oct. 19. 2017) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Navy Recruiting Command, speaks with Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Portland during a visit to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio. The purpose of the visit was to check on the Sailors affected by Hurricane Harvey and talk to recruiters regarding the current and future state of Navy Recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)

SAN ANTONIO – (Oct. 19, 2017) To oversee mission accomplishment and the welfare of the Sailors under his command, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Navy Recruiting Command, visited Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio, Oct. 18 - 19.



Garvin, who assumed command in July, traveled to South Texas to visit NRD Houston, Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Victoria, Navy Reserve Recruiting Station (NRRS) Corpus Christi, NRS Corpus Christi, and NRS Portland.



“The primary reason for my visit to NRD San Antonio and Houston was to check on my Shipmates who were affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Garvin. “Also to make sure they have the time and resources needed to take care of themselves and their families.”



NRD San Antonio will be Garvin’s sixth NRD visit since assuming command.



“It’s important as a leader to get out in the field and to see exactly how recruiting is performing… where the rubber meets the road,” said Garvin. “That is where the best ideas are generated for transformation and where the best thoughts on how to improve our effectiveness and efficiency going forward are captured.”



Damage Controlman 1st Class Caleb Peterson, leading petty officer of NRS Victoria, was appreciative of the admiral’s visit to his recruiting station.



“I thought it was pretty awesome for the admiral to come visit us and to spend as much time as he did with us,” said Peterson, a native of Durant, Okla. “It also demonstrates that he is not just about talk, but action as well. He took our feedback and gave us honest answers.”



According to Master at Arms 1st Class Kristina Eaves, a prior service recruiter assigned to NRRS Corpus Christi, it is important for leaders at headquarters to know what recruiters are faced with on a daily basis.



“This was the first time that I have seen an admiral visit our station,” said the Charlotte, N.C., native. “His visit was very informative and he talked about some important issues. He really seemed eager to fix things.”



Throughout each visit, Garvin stressed that each recruiter was important and not to be afraid of transformation.



“Recruiters don’t work for me, I work for the recruiters,” said Garvin. “The whole idea behind transformation is to make a recruiter’s life easier; to make him or her more effective.”



Garvin continued, “We have been given the opportunity to be in the driver’s seat behind transformation and the best people to communicate with about our business are our recruiters.”



Since the summer of 2016, Navy Recruiting Command has been in the process of transforming how it operates to remain sustainable and successful with a focus on improving the customer experience to the fleet, Sailors, and applicants, resulting in better customer experience and recruiter effectiveness and satisfaction.