(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    114th Fighter Wing conducts readiness exercise

    114th Fighter Wing conducts readiness exercise

    Courtesy Photo | 114th Maintenance Squadron Airmen tend to a simulated injured Airman during the Phase...... read more read more

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Joe Foss Field, S.D. -- The 114th Fighter Wing held an Attack Response Exercise (ARE) from Oct. 7-15, 2017, at Joe Foss Field, S.D. The exercise is part of the South Dakota Air National Guard’s regular training to ensure Airmen have the skills necessary to perform homeland defense and support overseas operations.

    “As part of our annual training requirement, we are testing our ability to rapidly send combat power anywhere in the world on a moment's notice.” said Maj. Matthew Kayser, 114th Fighter Wing inspector general director of complaint resolution.

    The exercise was conducted by members of the 114th Fighter Wing Inspector General office to objectively evaluate the ability of the South Dakota Air National Guard to process people and cargo, and generate and deploy F-16C Fighting Falcons around the world.

    The exercise encompassed everything from individual Airmen receiving a deployment notification phone call to the entire wing operating in a simulated deployed environment.

    During the preparation phase, Airmen went through simulated deployment processing where they were issued equipment and received briefings on active duty benefits, Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve, public affairs, human resources, medical and dental requirements, as well as other topics to ensure they were prepared to deploy.

    The 114th Logistic Readiness Squadron also simulated preparation of cargo and equipment needed for the deployment. After determining the equipment needed, Airmen gathered, packed, organized and weighed equipment and materials to be loaded onto multiple cargo aircraft.

    The deployment phase evaluated the 114th Fighter Wing's ability to perform operations at a deployed location under adverse conditions. This included practicing CBRNE response procedures and performing self-aid buddy care on injured Airman while conducting flying operations.

    “The 2017 ARE was a highly successful validation of the 114th Fighter Wing's worldwide commitments. The complete success of this ARE was due to the professionalism, commitment, and sacrifice of our Airmen, families, employers, and schools. I couldn't be prouder of our success, and the positive attitude, pride, and morale shown by our Airmen.” said Col. Nathan Alholinna, 114th Fighter Wing commander. Materiel

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.20.2017 15:02
    Story ID: 252484
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing conducts readiness exercise, by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F16
    Air National Guard
    Fighter Jets
    bombs
    gas mask
    ANG
    ammo
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    deployment training
    medical training
    exercise
    National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    chemical gear
    Readiness exercise
    ammunitions
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDNG
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    ARE
    SDANG
    chem gear
    114FW
    aerial attack exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT