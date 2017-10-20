(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lifelong logistician returns to AMC

    Lt. Gen. Edward Daly deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command

    Photo By Sgt. Eben Boothby | Lt. Gen. Edward Daly serves a dual-hatted role as the deputy commanding general of...... read more read more

    AL, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Army Materiel Command   

    From running Army Materiel Command’s day-to-day operations, to visiting every geographic combatant command in the past year, experience has prepared AMC’s deputy commanding general for his new role.

    Lt. Gen. Edward Daly assumed the duties of AMC’s second in command in August after years in the materiel enterprise. He previously commanded Army Sustainment Command, the executing arm of AMC’s equipping mission, and before that served as AMC’s deputy chief of staff.

    “My experiences, particularly with Army Sustainment Command, really expanded my professional horizons and set the conditions for me to serve as the DCG,” said Daly. “Last year I had the chance to visit every theater, seeing firsthand our Army’s future requirements.”

    That global perspective of the AMC enterprise prepared Daly to support the Army’s number one priority- readiness.

    “Delivering readiness means the warfighter has what they need to fight and win our nation’s wars. There is nothing more important than that,” said Daly. “Now more than ever, our Army must be able to project power to any part of the world on a moment’s notice.”

    After more than two months in the position, Daly has traveled to AMC entities around the county and said he is always impressed by the workforce.

    “We are able to do what we do every day because of our 120,000 dedicated AMC Soldiers, civilians and contractors worldwide,” said Daly. “Our workforce understands its impact and the importance of what they do for the Soldier. Our country could not win our wars without the AMC workforce.”

    Staying aware of what is going on around the world is important for the workforce, said Daly.

    “We need our workforce to be situationally aware; there is a lot going on in the world. It’s a high standard to set, but it’s necessary to be cognizant of what’s happening and what our warfighters will need,” said Daly.

    For Daly, the key to AMC’s continued success is to anticipate the future and plan for 10 to 15 years down the road.

    “Awareness of the current situation will enable everyone to make the right decision for the Soldier at their level and set up the command for future success,” he said.

    A New Jersey native, Daly’s military career began when he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Ordnance Corps upon graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1987. He served as a brigade commander, both in the United States and in Afghanistan, and as the commandant of the Ordnance School.

    “Every day that I wake up and get to wear this uniform is a good day,” said Daly. “I am tremendously proud to be a part of this profession and to serve in this organization.”

