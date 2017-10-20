NMRC EDGE Bioinformatics Software Wins Federal Lab Consortium Mid-Continent 2017 Notable Technology Development Award, also selected as R&D 100 Finalist

SILVER SPRING, Md. — EDGE, short for Empowering the Development of Genomics Expertise is a unique open-source software platform providing of bioinformatics tools as part of a series of intuitive workflows accompanied by online tutorials. EDGE was selected by the Federal Laboratory Consortium Mid-Continent as the winner of the 2017 Notable Technology Development award. EDGE was also selected by R&D Magazine as a finalist in the 2017 R&D 100 Awards.



Developed by researchers from the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), in collaboration with the Los Alamos National Laboratory, EDGE is designed to analyze sequencing data and compile a detailed taxonomic profile from complex clinical or environment samples containing bacteria and viruses. Results gathered on EDGE are available real-time as both static and interactive graphics, effectively bringing bioinformatics into the hands of researchers around the world.



“These nominations and selections represent formal recognition by the scientific community that EDGE is a notable technology development,” said Lt. Cmdr. Theron Hamilton, Department Head, Genomics and Bioinformatics. “Because of this technology, research can begin to be translated into solutions to support the warfighter. We’re constantly striving to better the health, wellness and readiness of our Sailors and Marines.”





“EDGE is a user-friendly platform providing point-and-click workflows so researchers who don’t have extensive bioinformatics or computer science expertise can analyze high-throughput sequence data. Not only has output increased, but preparation time and cost per base have decreased, which is huge in the world of research,” said Hamilton,



Laboratories across the world, including clinical and university laboratories, have started to adopt high-throughput sequencing with this advanced technology because of the decreasing cost per base and laboratory footprint associated with high-throughput sequencing.



According to Hamilton, EDGE is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, can be run locally without internet, and enables the user to perform quality control of sequence data, host removal, genome assembly and annotation, comparisons to reference genomes, taxonomic profiling, phylogenetic analyses, as well as primer design.



“Having this technology is a game changer in the world of research,” said Hamilton.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2017 Date Posted: 10.20.2017 11:16 Story ID: 252422 Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRC EDGE Bioinformatics Software Wins Federal Lab Consortium Mid-Continent 2017 Notable Technology Development Award, also selected as R&D 100 Finalist, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.