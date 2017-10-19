(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Changes to “Rainbow Parking”

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2017

    Story by Andrew Damstedt 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    “Rainbow parking” on Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) allows employees with parking permits to park in a spot not dedicated to their parking pass color from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Staff parking on NSAB requires a permit from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the hours designated for “rainbow parking” are now 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    NSAB Transportation Officer Ryan Emery said the change is to help employees on alternative shifts find a parking space when they drive in. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., employees using “rainbow parking” still need a parking permit but don’t have to park in a spot dedicated to their parking pass color, he said.

    Staff parking on NSAB is designated by color permits: red for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; green, Uniformed Service University of the Health Sciences; and purple, NSAB and all other mission partners. Each staff lot on base is designated one of these three colors.


    All staff parking qualifies for rainbow parking except Bldgs. 17 and 54.

    NSAB Security recently completed redistributing red and purple permits and is working on finishing the green permits.

    The lots for purple permits are the Z Lot and Bldg. 17; red, Bldg. 32 and Bldg. 57; and green, the lots around USU.

