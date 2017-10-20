(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    193rd SOCES firefighters hold open house

    193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters hold open house

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Tony Harp | Members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing stand on the tower platform of Truck 88,...... read more read more

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    MIDDLETOWN, Pa -- Firefighters from the 193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron held an open house Oct. 19 on base here.
    The open house was scheduled in conjunction with the National Fire Prevention Week and is designed to increase fire prevention awareness among service members and their families, said Justin Gilday, a firefighter with the 193rd SOCES.
    “This year’s theme is ‘Close the door before you go to bed’,” said Gilday. Closing doors in your home may slow the spread of smoke, fire and heat, allowing for valuable time to escape.
    Firefighters from the 193rd SOCES held the event with assistance from Station 70 at Harrisburg International Airport and Middletown Fire Company #88.
    Events like this are a good opportunity to increase working relationships with the surrounding areas, said Gilday.
    Middletown Fire Company Truck 88, a Seagrave Aerialscope II, was on display at the open house. Attendees could be hoisted up on the truck’s tower platform and experience what it’s like for firefighters to perform their duties from 95 feet up on the lift. Various other fire and rescue equipment was on display, along with information about fire prevention and safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.20.2017 09:55
    Story ID: 252408
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 193rd SOCES firefighters hold open house, by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire truck
    fire safety
    fire prevention week
    fire department
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    firefighters
    middletown
    193rd SOW
    193rd SOCES
    193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron
    193rd SOCES firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT