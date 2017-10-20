193rd SOCES firefighters hold open house

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tony Harp | Members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing stand on the tower platform of Truck 88,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tony Harp | Members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing stand on the tower platform of Truck 88, a Seagrave Aerialscope II belonging to Middletown Fire Company #88 as it is extended Oct. 19, 2017, at the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown, Pennsylvania. Truck 88 provided 193rd SOW members the opportunity to experience what it is like for firefighters to perform their duties while hoisted in the air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp/Released) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLETOWN, Pa -- Firefighters from the 193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron held an open house Oct. 19 on base here.

The open house was scheduled in conjunction with the National Fire Prevention Week and is designed to increase fire prevention awareness among service members and their families, said Justin Gilday, a firefighter with the 193rd SOCES.

“This year’s theme is ‘Close the door before you go to bed’,” said Gilday. Closing doors in your home may slow the spread of smoke, fire and heat, allowing for valuable time to escape.

Firefighters from the 193rd SOCES held the event with assistance from Station 70 at Harrisburg International Airport and Middletown Fire Company #88.

Events like this are a good opportunity to increase working relationships with the surrounding areas, said Gilday.

Middletown Fire Company Truck 88, a Seagrave Aerialscope II, was on display at the open house. Attendees could be hoisted up on the truck’s tower platform and experience what it’s like for firefighters to perform their duties from 95 feet up on the lift. Various other fire and rescue equipment was on display, along with information about fire prevention and safety.